Major Iowa State Basketball History Made by Milan Momcilovic

The 2025-26 men’s basketball season has been a special and memorable one for Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic.

In the 28th game of the season, he broke the single-season record for 3-pointers made, which was previously held by Cedric Willoughby with 102. Momcilovic is now up to 127 and counting, making him only the second Iowa State player to reach triple-digits in program history.

What makes his shooting performance all the more impressive is how efficient he has been. Not only is he shooting with elite volume, but he has connected on 49.6% of his attempts, which is the best rate in the country.

Four times this season, he has made eight 3-pointers in a single game, which is his career high. Momcilovic has accomplished that feat against some elite competition, including the Arizona Wildcats in the semifinals of the 2026 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Milan Momcilovic made history against Arizona

Feb 28, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) watches the time tick down in their loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

The sharpshooting junior went down firing, trying to help his team to the upset victory. It was the 13th time in his career that he made 5+ 3-pointers in a single game, which is the most in program history, per the team’s official account on X.

It was an incredible shooting display put on by Momcilovic in Kansas City. He was knocking down jump shots of all varieties, including off one leg to beat the buzzer ahead of halftime and give the Cyclones a six-point lead heading into the locker room.

Five 3-Pointers for Milan!



His 13th career game with 5-Plus 3-Pointers, the most in school history!#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/pManI0ZoT6 — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) March 14, 2026

What made the performance all the more impressive for Momcilovic was how much he had struggled in the first matchup against Arizona. He was 1-for-5 during the meeting in Tucson, but was not fazed and came out firing in the rematch.

Entering the semifinal, he had zero positive momentum. In the quarterfinal against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Momcilovic had his second-worst 3-point shooting game of the campaign, making 1-of-6 attempts. The only game worse than his 16.7% performance was when he went 0-for-3 against the Baylor Bears on Jan. 7.

MILAN MOMCILOVIC WENT ON A PERSONAL 9-0 RUN TO END THE HALF 😳



Iowa State with the lead against 1-seed Arizona on ESPN and the ESPN app 👀 pic.twitter.com/J24lWQvqIs — ESPN (@espn) March 14, 2026

In the midst of arguably the best 3-point shooting season in men’s basketball history, it comes as no surprise that Momcilovic is setting so many Iowa State records. He will have at least one more game in the NCAA tournament to continue adding to his impressive numbers.

Should he return for his senior year, even more records will assuredly be broken by the sharpshooter. Already the all-time leader in 3-point shooting percentage, Momcilovic can become the all-time leader in 3-pointers made if the Cyclones go on a deep enough run during March Madness, currently sitting only 19 behind Jake Sullivan.