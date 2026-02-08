Former Iowa State Cyclones Star Makes NBA Debut With Wizards

Coming into the 2025-26 men’s college basketball season, the Iowa State Cyclones had a few major question marks that had to be answered.

Their top two scorers from last season, Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert, both weren’t returning and pursuing professional careers. Jones has already gotten a taste of the NBA despite going undrafted, appearing in six games with the Denver Nuggets while playing on a two-way contract.

It took a little longer, but Gilbert has joined his former Cyclones teammate in living out his dream of becoming an NBA player.

On Feb. 6, Gilbert signed a 10-day contract with the Washington Wizards, who made some big deals ahead of the NBA trade deadline, acquiring All-Stars Trae Young and Anthony Davis. With both of them sidelined and plenty of players on the move to land them, there are opportunities to play in Washington.

Keshon Gilbert makes NBA debut with Wizards

It took no time flat for him to play a big role with the Wizards. On Feb. 7 against the Brooklyn Nets, he made his NBA debut as one of only eight active players that Washington head coach Brian Keefe had at his disposal.

He received 28 minutes of action, scoring four points with three rebounds and two assists. However, Gilbert is still looking for his first basket in the NBA, missing his first two attempts; all four of his points came from the foul line.

While his signing was a bit of a necessity with the roster so short-handed, Gilbert did put together some strong performances in the G League to earn his contract from the franchise.

In 30 games with the Capital City Go-Go, the former Iowa State star averaged 13.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 27.4 minutes per game. 18 times he has scored 10+ points and reached the 20-point plateau eight times.

There has been one triple-double recorded by the Go-Go this year, and it was Gilbert, who scored 25 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists on Jan. 1 against the Westchester Knicks.

If there is one flaw in his game that has to be improved, it is his 3-point shooting. Gilbert is making 45.6% of his shot attempts in the G League and 79.1% from the foul line, but has connected on only 21.3% of his 3-pointers, shooting 13 of 61 attempts thus far.

He is going to have a legitimate chance to earn a role in Washington moving forward, with how short-handed the NBA roster currently is.

