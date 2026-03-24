How Iowa State Basketball Beat Kentucky in NCAA Tournament

The Iowa State Cyclones were on an absolute tear throughout the first weekend of the March Madness.

In their opening game, they took down the Tennessee State Tigers, 108-74, even without their star player Joshua Jefferson, who, due to an ankle sprain, was out for the game.

In the Round of 32, they beat the Kentucky Wildcats 82-63, courtesy of a big run late in the first half and throughout the entire second half.

So, how did Iowa State take down Kentucky without its star player? It all started with their defensive consistency.

Iowa State executed perfect game plan to beat Kentucky without Jefferson

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger calls a play during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Going into the game, the Cyclones had one goal in mind, and that was to stop Otega Oweh from scoring the basketball. And they absolutely did that.

Tamin Lipsey, Killyan Toure and Nate Heise were able to slow Oweh, as well as the other guards, down, which completely stopped the Wildcats offensively.

Oweh did have a good game, with 18 points and eight rebounds, but he didn’t record a single assist and Kentucky struggled to get into an offensive rhythm.

The main problem was solved. Slowing down their best, and honestly, only offensive weapon, completely stopped the Wildcats in all aspects offensively.

Throughout the season, Iowa State has had moments where they simply decide that the other team just won’t score. And against Kentucky, they did that.

The Wildcats opened the game on an 18-6 run. Iowa State would eventually respond with a nice run of its own to tie the game at 20.

Early in the second half, the Cyclones led 39-36. Over the next few minutes, they scored 31 points to Kentucky’s 11, which gave Iowa State a 70-47 lead. All game, the Cyclones completely stopped Kentucky from scoring consistently, and were able to pounce offensively.

But it wasn’t all defense that caused Iowa State to win; it was offensive performance as well.

Tamin Lipesy had one of his best games in red and yellow, scoring 26 points and dishing 10 assists in the win. Milan Momcilovic hit three big 3-pointers to help the Cyclones as well. Even players such as Nate Heise, Killyan Toure, and Blake Buchanan were able to contribute tons on the offensive side of the ball.

Despite being without their star player, everyone once again decided that they were willing to step up and take on duties to help Iowa State win. And that’s why they were so successful.

Now, Iowa State will take on the Tennessee Volunteers in the Sweet Sixteen, where they hope to continue their defensive firepower and offensive action. In addition, they hope that their star, Jefferson, can get back healthy so the Cyclones can play to the best of their abilities.