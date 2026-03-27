How Iowa State Can Take Down Tennessee in the Sweet Sixteen

The Iowa State Cyclones have been absolutely dominant so far in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

It all started with a dominant victory over the Tennessee State Tigers in the Round of 64, followed by another big win over the Kentucky Wildcats in the Round of 32. And the most impressive part? It’s come without their star player, Joshua Jefferson.

Jefferson was injured early in their matchup against Tennessee State and, therefore, was hurt essentially throughout the entirety of March Madness.

But there is a chance that Jefferson may be back for Iowa State in their Sweet Sixteen matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers. And that’s the best way for the Cyclones to take them down.

Joshua Jefferson is key to Iowa State reaching ceiling

Mar 19, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) receives a pass during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Jefferson has been a star this season. He has averaged 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while being Iowa State’s go-to guy. He is a great scorer, passer, rebounder, defender and leader.

And the best way that the Cyclones win is if they get Jefferson back for their game against Tennessee. Currently, he is a game-time decision.

But even without Jefferson, Iowa State still should be able to roll through the Volunteers, especially if players step up.

In the first two games, players stepped up in the role that Jefferson originally had, making it seem that the team wasn’t that different without him.

Tamin Lipsey adapted his defense and leadership, Dominykas Pleta took his paint dominance, and Nate Heise stole his shooting ability.

Cyclones will have to step up if Jefferson can't go

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) celebrates with Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) after a play during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

His teammates will have to step up in specific roles throughout the entire game against Tennessee if they want to win.

Alas, the main way that the Cyclones can beat the Volunteers is by dominating defensively, like they have all season. This year, head coach T.J. Otzelberger has implemented a culture that thrives on defensive success and getting on the floor.

Throughout the conference tournament and March Madness, players have jumped on the floor, put their bodies on the line, and achieved tons of steals and turnovers in the process. Interestingly, Tennessee commits tons of turnovers, which is an awful matchup for them.

If Iowa State can make the Volunteers’ ball handlers uncomfortable, force turnovers on them and step up on the offensive side of the ball, they certainly will be able to take down Tennessee with ease.

And if the Cyclones are able to get Jefferson back and playing at his best against the Vols? It should be domination on Friday night.