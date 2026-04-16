Juquan Johnson Has Chance To Elevate Iowa State Basketball Program

The Iowa State Cyclones knew they had a massive void to fill in their lineup with point guard Tamin Lipsey graduating.

A local product from Ames High School, he helped put this program on the map over the last four years. He was the perfect player to be the conduit for head coach T.J. Otzelberger, relaying what the coaching staff wanted to see on the court.

It is virtually impossible to replace someone of that caliber. Lipsey is going to have his No. 3 uniform raised to the rafters at some point in the future as one of the best players to ever suit up for Iowa State basketball.

However, the Cyclones did about as good a job as possible to find a player who may be capable of replicating his performance on the court in the transfer portal. They are pinning their hopes on Jaquan Johnson.

Jaquan Johnson is perfect fit for Iowa State

Bradley's Jaquan Johnson celebrates a Belmont turnover late in the overtime period of their college basketball game Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 at Carver Arena in Peoria. The Braves defeated the Bruins 95-84. | MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A transfer from the Bradley Braves, Johnson is a two-way impact performer. One of the most highly rated players in the portal this year, he fits the mold of what Otzelberger and his staff are looking for to lead the team on the court.

"An electric, downhill guard, Jaquan Johnson has the innate ability to bring speed and quickness to the game on both ends of the floor," Otzelberger said via the team’s official website. "His playmaking ability will allow us to get out in transition. Defensively, he provides outstanding ball pressure at the point of attack and has proven to be one of the highest steal rate players in the country. He leads with a quiet confidence, while his toughness and workmanlike status will help elevate our program."

Listed at under 6-feet tall, there will be concerns about whether or not his production can translate to the Big 12 from the Missouri Valley Conference. However, his numbers speak for themselves.

Johnson was second in the MVC, averaging 16.9 points per game on 42.3% shooting overall, 38.3% from 3-point range and 78.4% from the foul line. His efficiency should increase when playing alongside another capable ball-handler, such as Killyan Toure or Jamarion Batemon.

I don’t know if TJ Otzelberger could’ve found a better replacement for Tamin Lipsey than Jaquan Johnson.



Defensively, Johnson is nearly a 1:1 replacement for Tamin. Standing at 5-11, 195 lbs Johnson is a physical PG defender and is ball-hawk — similar to Lipsey. Not to mention… pic.twitter.com/03lHU8LdeF — Top Tier Iowa State (@TopTierIowaSt) April 11, 2026

An elite spot-up shooter, he will help compensate for the loss of Milan Momcilovic, who declared for the 2026 NBA Draft and entered the transfer portal.

Defensively, Johnson is one of the best on the perimeter in the country. He led the MVC with 2.5 steals per game and a 4.9% steal rate. He produced 1.9 Defensive Win Shares and had a Defensive Box Plus/Minus of 2.8 this past season.

His diminutive size does not stop him from making an impact on that end of the court. He has incredible strength and makes life difficult for his opponents who are trying to score against him.

The jump he made from his freshman to sophomore year should excite Cyclones fans about what could be in store for his junior campaign.