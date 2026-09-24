How Tamin Lipsey Changes Iowa State Basketball Guard Depth

The Iowa State Cyclones have received fantastic news ahead of the 2026-27 season.

An Indiana court ruling has revealed that Cyclone guard Tamin Lipsey has been granted a preliminary injunction to be eligible play in the 2026-27 college basketball season.

Lipsey is a veteran of the Iowa State program, spending his entire life in Ames, IA, as well as four years with the Cyclones.

He was one of the most consistent point guards in the country throughout his time with the program, as he put up double-digit points per game and at least three assists as well from his sophomore through senior seasons.

Tamin Lipsey is a proven producer for Iowa State

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) drives to the basket for a lay up as Kentucky Wildcats guard Collin Chandler (5) defends during the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His best year came in 2025-26, when he averaged 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. He also never averaged fewer than two steals per game, proving that he is one of the best defensive guards in the country.

But Lipsey's potential return shakes up the guard rotation. There would be nine guards on the roster: Lipsey, Killyan Toure, Jamarion Batemon, Jaquan Johnson, Ryan Prather Jr., Leon Bond III, Christian Wiggins, Yusef Gray Jr., and Anthony Rise.

This is an unbelievable group of guys who will be competing for only two or three spots. While it’s great to have a lot of depth, it also causes problems because many of these players deserve minutes.

Assuming that three players would be able to start this year, which might be how head coach T.J. Otzelberger wants to run the squad, Lipsey, Johnson, and Batemon will likely get the starting jobs before Toure returns in January. Then, he would probably take Johnson’s spot.

On the bench, all five should get opportunities, but Prather Jr. and Bond should definitely get more, as they are already proven stars at the Division I collegiate level. When Toure comes back, there will be less opportunity, but also likely a rotation that gets slightly larger, considering the talent they have.

Iowa State has so many great guards on its basketball team from so many backgrounds. Some are former pros, some are returners, some have transferred in, and some are incoming freshmen. But what they all have in common is immense talent and leadership that are needed for guards in an Otzelberger squad to help a team succeed.

While not every player will be part of the rotation, many will certainly get their opportunity to prove themselves in front of the coaching staff, who will then determine who deserves time on the court this season.