Tamin Lipsey Would Greatly Alter Iowa State Basketball Projection

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team was prepared to look a lot different during the 2026-27 season than it did when the 2025-26 campaign came to a close.

Iowa State was preparing for life after their Big 3 of Tamin Lipsey, Joshua Jefferson and Milan Momcilovic. Lipsey and Jefferson were beginning their NBA careers, while Momcilovic withdrew from the 2026 NBA Draft and transferred to the Kentucky Wildcats.

While head coach T.J. Otzelberger filled the roster out accordingly, there may be one more addition in the coming weeks: Lipsey. He joined an Indiana lawsuit for players looking to gain another year of eligibility under the new 5-in-5 rules.

Because he didn’t sign his Exhibit 10 deal with the Indiana Pacers, there is reason to believe that the Ames native will be cleared to play a fifth season of college basketball. If that comes to fruition, it greatly impacts the outlook for the Cyclones.

Getting Tamin Lipsey back would greatly improve Iowa State

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) reacts after a play during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For starters, having a player as talented and accomplished as Lipsey leading your team is a massive boost. Jaquan Johnson, a transfer from the Bradley Braves, was viewed by many as a Lipsey replacement; now he could learn from the star point guard directly.

Voted as the best point-of-attack defender in men’s college basketball heading into the 2025-26 season, Lipsey would bring that same tenacity a year later. He would instantly become one of the best point guards in the nation once again, considerably raising the team’s floor and ceiling.

In four years at Iowa State, Lipsey started all 137 games he played in and was an All-Big 12 performer three times. The Cyclones advanced to the tournament all four years he was with the program, and in the last three seasons, they were elevated to another level, winning 83 games.

If Lipsey returns, Iowa State is a lock to continue their streak of being ranked, which is currently 52 weeks. Adding him to the lineup would also help lessen the blow of losing Killyan Toure.

Tamin Lipsey would help replace Killyan Toure

Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) and Iowa State Cyclones forward Killyan Toure (27) celebrates after winning 69-72 over Baylor in the Big-12 men’s basketball on Feb. 7, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A shoulder injury that required surgery is going to keep the sophomore guard sidelined until January, with a recent update saying he won’t return until the middle or end of the month. That means the Cyclones are going to be without a prominent piece of their rotation for the entirety of the non-conference schedule and the start of the Big 12 schedule.

Overcoming that loss is going to be a daunting task, given how important a piece Toure is projected to be. However, it will be much easier to overcome if Otzelberger can just insert Lipsey right back into the starting point guard spot.

Getting one of their stars back from last season’s team unexpectedly would be a massive and timely boost to the Cyclones, especially with Toure set to miss more than half the season.