How to watch Iowa State women’s basketball at Oklahoma State: TV channel, live stream
Coming off the sting of a loss to Connecticut, the Iowa State women hit the road to open Big 12 Conference play before flipping the calendar from 2024 to 2025.
The Cyclones (9-4, 0-0) take on Oklahoma State (10-1) on Saturday, Dec. 21. from Stillwater, Okla. The game will air live on ESPN2 at 4 p.m. CT.
After getting back on track from a loss to in-state rival Iowa with a convincing win at home over Eastern Illinois, Iowa State had no luck against the Huskies, falling in a big hole.
Sophomore Audi Crooks leads the team at 21.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. She is shooting over 60 percent from the field. Addy Brown is at 14 points with seven rebounds while Emily Ryan adds eight points, seven assists, four rebounds and two steals.
Oklahoma State has won three straight since a loss to Richmond. They have scored 93, 125 and 92 in those wins while surpassing the 87-point mark five other times this year.
Micah Gray leads four players in double figures at almost 17 a game. Two more are over nine points as the Cowgirls average 88 a night while shooting 51 percent from the field and 41 percent from the 3-point line. Gray has made 34 of the 115 made triples.
ESPN’s FPI gives Oklahoma State a 71.5 percent chance to win.
In the most recent meeting, the Cyclones picked up a 78-67 victory, outscoring the Cowgirls in the fourth quarter, 26-20. ISU has won four of the last five and lead the series 40-36.
Here are the details on how to watch Iowa State at Oklahoma State on Saturday, Dec. 21:
Iowa State at Oklahoma State TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State at Oklahoma State in Big 12 Conference women’s basketball action
When: 4 p.m. CT | Saturday, December 21
Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena | Stillwater, Oklahoma
Stream Iowa State at Oklahoma State live on fuboTV
TV Channel: ESPN2/ESPN+
Betting Odds: Not available
Our Prediction: Oklahoma State 88, Iowa State 84
