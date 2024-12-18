Iowa State inks TJ Otzelberger to contract extensions through 2032

𝙂𝙤𝙩 𝙊𝙪𝙧 𝙂𝙪𝙮!



T.J. Otzelberger's contract has been extended to 2032.



📰: https://t.co/L3RQp9eUwq#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/LKeJnGxlWg