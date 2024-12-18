Iowa State inks TJ Otzelberger to contract extensions through 2032
With the Iowa State men off to the best start in program history, the school has decided to lock up the services of head coach TJ Otzelberger for the next several years.
Otzelberger signed a contract extension to remain a Cyclone through 2032.
“In just four years, Coach Otzelberger has transformed our Iowa State men’s basketball program into one of the nation’s best,” Iowa State president Dr. Wendy Wintersteen said. “Since his return to Ames, Cyclone fans everywhere are enjoying the many successes that his teams have produced. His commitment to academic and athletic achievement is very strong and we are excited that he will continue to lead our program for many years to come.”
Otzelberger has Iowa State ranked No. 3 in the nation and coming off consecutive appearances in the NCAA Tournament. Now in his fourth season, he is 79-36 with the school after arriving following a stint with UNLV. He previously was an assistant with ISU twice from 2006-13 and again in 2015-16.
The 47-year-old Otzelberger led the Cyclones to 22 wins his first season and a run to the Sweet 16. After winning 19 games the following year, Iowa State went 29-8 last season, again reaching the Sweet 16 while placing second in the Big 12.
Iowa State is currently 9-1 on the season and Otzelberger is 178-99 in his nine-year coaching career that includes two 20-win seasons at South Dakota State.
“I’m thankful for the support of our President, Dr. Winterseen, and our Athletics Director, Jaime Pollard,” Otzelberger said. “My family and I love Iowa State University, and the community, and are happy to continue calling it home. Our fan base is second-to-none and we value their continued support as we continue his journey together.”
Just a few short weeks ago, Iowa State locked up head football coach Matt Campbell with a contract extension.
