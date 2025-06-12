Iowa State Alum Tyrese Haliburton is Driving Force in NBA Finals
It is no secret that former Iowa State basektball star Tyrese Haliburton has been excelling at the next level. He has led his Indiana Pacers, who acquired him from the Sacramento Kings in 2022, to the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
In a series that most thought would be all Thunder, with the Pacers winning maybe just one game, Haliburton and company have turned the tables. They stole Game 1 on the road in Oklahoma City thanks to a 15-point comeback and a Haliburton buzzer-beater and they once again took the series lead with a 9-point comeback at home in Indianapolis. It was the first time the Pacers have won a Finals game at home in 25 years.
Haliburton showed out in front of his home crowd. He scored 22 points, dished out 11 assists, and flirted with a triple-double grabbing 9 rebounds.
Haliburton has been a driving force for the Pacers to get to this point, on the cusp of winning a title for the Pacers for the first time in the franchises' history. During the playoffs, he is averaging 18.6 points per game, 9.4 assists per game, and 5.9 rebounds per game -- a near double-double.
In fact, the Pacers are nearly unstoppable when Haliburton contributes with points and assists.
The Pacers are a staggering 20-1 during the regular season and playoffs when Haliburton scores at least 20 points and dishes at least 10 assists, increasing the win total by 1 in the Game 3 victory.
While the former Iowa State guard and his team still have 2 difficult wins to go before being crowned champion, it will certainly be a worthy battle despite what the rest of the NBA and its fans would have you believe. The next Finals game, Game 4, will tip Friday at 8:30 p.m. from Indy.