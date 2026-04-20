Iowa State Basketball Adds Two More Players From Transfer Portal

The Iowa State Cyclones women’s basketball roster for the 2026-27 season is beginning to take shape with several additions from the transfer portal.

Head coach Bill Fennelly and his staff had a ton of work to do with nine of his 12 players from the 2025-26 roster deciding to explore options elsewhere. Only Arianna Jackson, Evangelina Paulk and Freya Jensen are returning to the program.

That is a lot of depth and production that has to be replaced, and the team is finding helpful talent in the transfer portal. Most recently, Iowa State was able to secure commitments from two more players: Sienna Harvey and Alex-Anne Bessette.

Harvey hails from Geelong, Australia, and played her freshman season in college with the Washington Huskies. She appeared in 26 games, averaging 3.8 points on 43.2% overall from the field, 35.3% from 3-point range and 72.7% from the foul line.

Iowa State adds Sienna Harvey, Alex-Anne Bessett in transfer portal

Iowa State Cyclones' women's basketball head coach Bill Fennelly calls a play against Arizona State during the fourth quarter in the Big-12 women’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 18, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Her stat line was rounded out with 1.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 10.6 minutes per game. With three years of eligibility remaining, Harvey is an intriguing long-term add to the Cyclones program.

She is the third guard the team has secured a commitment from. Harvey will be competing for minutes with Mya Babbitt, a transfer from the Kent State Golden Flashes, and Ashleigh Connor, who transferred from the La Salle Explorers.

Her experience playing Power Conference basketball could give her an edge in the early going, with Babbitt and Connor coming into Big 12 competition from the MAC and Atlantic-10 Conferences.

NEWS: Sienna Harvey has committed to Iowa State 🌪️



The 5’10” freshman guard averaged 3.8 PPG & 1.7 RPG this season at Washington. pic.twitter.com/d7maBTumja — E J 🏀 (@EJayArrow) April 20, 2026

Iowa State also secured a commitment from Class of 2027 guard Melina Snoozy, an Iowa native from Bishop Heelan.

With the backcourt depth chart coming into shape, the Cyclones have a little more size to their guard mix, securing a commitment from Alex-Anne Bessette. Listed at 6-foot-2, the Cairine Wilson product from Canada spent her freshman year with the Loyola (IL) Ramblers.

She was a key part of the team’s rotation, playing in 33 games and starting 32 of them. 11.3 points per game were scored, but her efficiency could use some work after shooting 42.8% from the field, 26.4% from 3-point range and 64.8% from the foul line. The 3.3 turnovers and 22.4% turnover rate both need to be improved as well.

Loyola-Chicago guard Alex-Anne Bessette announces her commitment to Iowa State.



As a 6-foot-2 freshman, she averaged 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.



She'll have three years of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/klLeqvQYVe — Cyclone Fanatic (@cyclonefanatic) April 20, 2026

Wilson chipped in across the board with 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks in 30.1 minutes per game.

Competition is going to be fierce for minutes in a reloaded backcourt. Expect some more frontcourt options to be added, with Gift Ezekiel as the only transfer portal addition there to this point.