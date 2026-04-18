Iowa State Basketball Secures Commitment From La Salle Guard

The Iowa State Cyclones women’s basketball team has a ton of roster spots that need to be filled this offseason.

There was a mass exodus from the program after the team lost in the Round of 64 in the 2026 NCAA Tournament to the Syracuse Orange. Only three players are returning from this past season’s roster: Arianna Jackson, Evangelina Paulk and Freya Jensen.

Head coach Bill Fennelly needs to replace virtually his entire depth chart, so securing commitments from any players at this point in time in the transfer portal is a win. And the most recent news is good for the state of the team’s backcourt.

Ashleigh Connor, who entered the transfer portal after two seasons with the La Salle Explorers, has committed to the Cyclones, according to Talia Goodman of On3.

Iowa State secures commitment from Ashleigh Connor

Iowa State Cyclones' women's basketball head coach Bill Fennelly write in a board before Iowa State and Oklahoma State women basketball at Hilton Coliseum on February. 25, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After redshirting her first year with the Saint Louis Billikens, Connor played in 18 games during the 2023-24 season. She hit the transfer portal for the first time, landing at La Salle, where her career began to take off.

She started all 62 games that she appeared in with the Explorers, and her performance took a major step in the right direction this past season. Connor put up career-highs across the board, averaging 15.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

She made 44.0% of her shot attempts overall and knocked down 35.6% of her 3-point attempts. Her 80.4% from the foul line is also very strong. That performance was good enough to land her on the All-Atlantic 10 Second Team, as she was one of the most productive players in the conference.

Her 27.0% assist rate was the best mark in the A-10, helping buoy an Offensive Box Plus/Minus of 4.3, which was eighth best. Her Defensive Box Plus/Minus of 1.8 was 18th.

NEWS: La Salle transfer Ashleigh Connor has committed to Iowa State.



The 5-11 junior averaged 15.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg and 3.9 apg this season.



TRACKER: https://t.co/wYv1Ze6704 pic.twitter.com/7ZkPhXktxT — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) April 17, 2026

Adding a player of this caliber to the roster is a big addition for Iowa State. Connor certainly looks capable of handling a jump in competition, going from the A-10 to the Big 12 for her senior season.

With so many players leaving the program, there will be ample opportunities for playing time to seize. Conner is the second guard to commit to the program after Mya Babbitt, formerly of the Kent State Golden Flashes.

She is the third player overall that the Cyclones have secured a commitment from. The other player is center Gift Ezekiel, formerly of the Florida Gators.