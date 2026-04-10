Iowa State Basketball Secures Commitment From Kent State Transfer

This offseason is going to be an incredibly busy one for the Iowa State Cyclones women’s basketball team.

Head coach Bill Fennelly will have nearly an entirely new roster for the 2026-27 campaign, as nine of his 12 players have decided to enter the transfer portal. That includes star Audi Crooks, Addy Brown and Jada Williams.

Some have already committed to new programs, such as Alisa Williams taking her talents to the Indiana Hoosiers.

With so many open roster spots, the Cyclones have begun the process of restocking and adding players to the mix. They are starting the process of reloading in the backcourt, securing a commitment from Mya Babbitt.

Iowa State secures commitment from Kent State transfer Mya Babbitt

Mya Babbitt looks to pass to a teammate. Kent State plays Ball State in the MAC semifinals at Rocket Arena in Cleveland on Friday, Mar. 14. | Lisa Scalfaro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A transfer from the Kent State Golden Flashes, she announced her decision to join Iowa State on her X account. There is a video and photos of her in a white Cyclones uniform, while also posing with Fennelly for a photo op.

A product of Millard South High School in Nebraska, she has played three seasons with the Golden Flashes and will now be moving up in competition to the Big 12. She averaged 16.5 points per game as a junior, a number that will certainly increase if she can get her efficiency back on track.

After knocking down 41.5% of her 3-point attempts as a sophomore, Babbitt made only 27.3% this past season. It was on high volume as well, as she had the greenest of green lights to let it fly from deep.

She attempted 7.6 3-pointers per game, but connected on only 2.1 of them. The previous year, she made 2.5 on 6.1 attempts per game. Her elite free-throw shooting, making 90.2% to lead the MAC, hints that improvements can be made with her long-range shooting.

Babbitt rounded out her stat line, grabbing 4.0 rebounds per game last season, while handing out 1.7 assists with 1.5 steals in 34.7 minutes of action.

Throughout her career, she has been a bit inconsistent with the defensive performance, with two seasons of a negative Defensive Box Plus/Minus and one season of it being positive. She has made strides offensively, going positive in Offensive Box Plus/Minus in two straight campaigns.

With so many players moving on after the 2025-26 season, Babbitt is going to have a chance to secure a significant role with the Cyclones. After starting 60 games the last two seasons with Kent State, she could certainly secure a spot in a starting role again.