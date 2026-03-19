Iowa State Basketball Coach Has Injury Update on Tamin Lipsey

The Iowa State Cyclones are putting in final preparations for what they hope is a deep run in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Iowa State received the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region on the back of a 27-7 record, which includes some impressive victories in the 2026 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament. History was made against the Arizona State Sun Devils in a 49-point victory, and they beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders 75-53.

In the semifinals, the Cyclones lost on a buzzer-beater to the Arizona Wildcats, with Jaden Bradley knocking down a jumper over Killyan Toure. However, the loss wasn’t the only disappointing result, with point guard Tamin Lipsey coming away banged.

With no practice in the days following the Big 12 tournament, questions loomed about how healthy Lipsey was. Head coach T.J. Otzelberger has provided an update on the status of his senior to put any doubts to rest.

Iowa State receives positive update on Tamin Lipsey

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) dribbles the ball during the first half of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

As shared by Ben Hutchens of the Quad-City Times, Lipsey is “feeling fully healthy” ahead of the team’s Round of 64 game against the Tennessee State Tigers on March 20th.

Having him fully healthy is excellent news for Iowa State. Anyone who has followed his career with the Cyclones knows that injuries have been an unfortunate common theme for him to work through.

But he will be out there whenever he is able, giving 100 percent on the court. Leading into the regular season, he suffered an injury during practice that led to his missing training camp. During the year, he missed time again after getting hurt against the St. John’s Red Storm in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.

Each time he faced adversity this year and throughout his collegiate career, Lipsey has responded. Otzelbeger is hoping that he does that once again as the team’s leader on the floor.

Cyclone fans, this is probably the best thing you've read all day.



Tamin Lipsey is "feeling fully healthy"https://t.co/ipHRzKOExP — Ben Hutchens (@Ben_Hutchens_) March 18, 2026

They will certainly need him playing at his best if they want to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament this year. Guard play becomes all the more important during March Madness, and having one of the best point guards in the country will give them a much-needed edge.

Named to the All-Big 12 Second Team and All-Big 12 Defensive Team for the third time in his career, he averaged career highs in points (13.3) and assists (5.0) per game. He added 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 steals in 31.5 minutes of action.

Lipsey has had quite an impressive career in Ames and is looking to end his collegiate career on a high note.