Iowa State Basketball Coach Sticks up for Joshua Jefferson
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There are a lot of reasons why the Iowa State Cyclones went 27-7 heading into the 2026 NCAA Tournament, earning a No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region.
One of the biggest reasons is the performance of forward Joshua Jefferson. In his second year with the Cyclones, he has taken his production to another level, turning himself into one of the best players in the country.
After serving as a complementary player during the 2024-25 campaign, Jefferson embraced a larger role for head coach T.J. Otzelberger this year. He responded positively, stuffing the stat sheet and earning widespread recognition for his improved performance.
This standout season led to Jefferson being named to the Associated Press All-America Second Team. While this was an incredible honor, it left his head coach less than thrilled.
T.J. Otzelberger disappointed Joshua Jefferson made All-America Second Team
Otzelberger issued a pointed comment about his player not being selected for the First Team, falling just short behind JT Toppin of the Texas Tech Red Raiders in voting.
“Right now, we’re a little disappointed why it wasn’t more, but we’ll deal with that here soon enough,” the Cyclones head coach said.
Jefferson certainly had a strong case to be a member of the AP All-America First Team. For a large portion of the season, he was viewed as a candidate for the National Player of the Year Award behind Cameron Boozer of the Duke Blue Devils.
While a little hiccup occurred down the stretch, Jefferson is entering the NCAA tournament playing some incredible basketball. In the Big 12 tournament, against the Arizona State Sun Devils, Red Raiders and Arizona Wildcats, he played at a remarkably high level.
In those three games, he averaged 19.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.0 blocks in 32.3 minutes. It was a strong finish to his senior year, as he stuffed the stat sheet throughout.
It was a banner campaign for Jefferson, who set career highs in minutes played (31.8), points (16.9), rebounds (7.6), assists (4.9) and blocks (0.9). He added 1.7 steals per game, making an impact on both ends of the floor.
While Toppin certainly played well enough this season to warrant a spot on the First Team, averaging 21.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He led the Big 12 in rebounds per game and was an impact player on both ends, averaging 1.4 steals and 1.7 blocks as well.
However, the season-ending injury he suffered was more than enough of a reason to bump Jefferson up into that spot.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.