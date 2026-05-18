Iowa State Basketball Commit a Standout at EYBL Memphis Live Period

The Iowa State Cyclones Class of 2027 for men’s basketball is shaping up to be one of the best in the country.

Most recently, they received a commitment from Freedom High School product Donovan Davis. A top-50 player in his class, he continues the incredible job that head coach T.J. Otzelberger has done in building a pipeline in Wisconsin.

He is one of two top-100 players in the Class of 2027, which also includes Josiah Harrington. The in-state star from North Scott High School in Eldridge, Iowa, has been committed to the Cyclones for a long time.

He committed to the program on Sept. 26, 2024, and has been unwavering. Harrington has even been helping out when he can on the recruiting front, speaking to other players who are considering Iowa State.

Josiah Harrington plays well at EYLB Memphis Live Period

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones mascot during a timeout against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The No. 60-ranked player, per Rivals Industry Rankings with a 93.01 rating, is a four-star player and one of the best in the Class of 2027. That skill was on full display during his recent appearance at the EYBL Memphis Live Period.

The Nike EYBL Circuit is a great opportunity for players to showcase their talents in front of a litany of coaches and scouts. This weekend, the Memphis Sports and Events Center hosted hundreds of teams, comprising thousands of players, on 16 different courts at the facility.

There was a ridiculous amount of high-level competition being played, but Harrington still managed to stand out. Jamie Shaw of Rivals (subscription required) mentioned the Cyclones commit as one of the top performers from the Saturday portion of the event.

Iowa State commit Josiah Harrington scored 27 points tonight! @JosiahHarr_24 pic.twitter.com/20zyKOhxme — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) March 4, 2026

“4-star SG Josiah Harrington (Iowa State) has an efficient game, gets to his spots and makes plays. The catch and shoot was not falling on Saturday morning, but he got into his rhythm off the bounce. Even while finishing 1-6 from three, he still had 15,” he wrote.

It is certainly an encouraging development to hear that Harrington was able to adjust his game and still make an impact despite one area of his skill set not clicking on the court. Instead of forcing the issue, he made a change to ensure that he was still making a positive impact on the court.

That kind of adaptability and versatility is part of the reason why Otzelberger likely recruited Harrington to Ames. It doesn’t hurt that he has elite size for a shooting guard at 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, providing him with the ability to be an impact performer on both ends.