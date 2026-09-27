Iowa State Basketball Dealing With Multiple Backcourt Injuries

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team has dealt with untimely injuries over the last few years.

During the 2026 NCAA Tournament, the Cyclones lost star forward Joshua Jefferson just a few minutes into their Round of 64 game against the Tennessee State Tigers. Now, with training camp just around the corner, the injury bug has bitten the team again.

Emerging star Killyan Toure suffered a shoulder injury this summer that required surgery. He is going to be sidelined until mid-to-late January, a brutal blow for someone who was expected to take on a huge role for the team as a sophomore.

Alas, Toure isn’t the only backcourt player who is dealing with an ailment. As Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network (subscription required), noted, one of the team’s transfers, Ryan Prather Jr., is also battling an injury.

Iowa State backcourt dealing with several injuries

Iowa State’s men’s basketball head coach T.J. Otzelberger talks to media during the men’s basketball media availability at the university’s Sukup Basketball complex on July 28, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A hip issue has been bothering him since the summer, giving T.J. Otzelberger another backcourt issue to try and overcome. With Toure sidelined, Prather is going to take on a much larger role as the team’s sixth man.

Incoming freshman Yusef Gray Jr. is also recovering from a shoulder injury that was suffered during his senior year of high school. Another member of the Class of 2026, Christian Wiggins, is going to miss the 2026-27 season because of an injury as well.

Cyclones fans were certainly happy to learn that Tamin Lipsey could be returning to the program. A ruling in an Indiana court, in which Lipsey was named, has deemed him eligible, for now, to play another season at Iowa State.

Having him back in the lineup would certainly help offset the loss of Toure. Alas, Lipsey has to get healthy himself, as he also dealt with an injury recently.

Jamarion Batemon, Jaquan Johnson will be big roles

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Jamarion Batemon (1) celebrates after a play during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While playing with the Indiana Pacers during NBA summer league competition, he suffered a knee injury that sidelined him. During his Iowa State career, he battled a multitude of injuries, but rarely had to miss any time as a result of them.

With a few weeks until the regular season gets underway, the Cyclones’ guards have a little bit of time to get healthy. However, the team still does have some backcourt talent to turn to until those players get healthy.

Jamarion Batemon, returning for Year 2 in Ames, is set for a much larger role. He didn’t play on the ball much as a freshman, operating more as an off-ball guard.

Jaquan Johnson, a transfer from the Bradley Braves, would have the ball in his hands with Toure sidelined. He was viewed as a Lipsey replacement, and now he could suit up alongside him in the backcourt.