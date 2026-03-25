Iowa State Basketball Disrespected in Sweet Sixteen Rankings

The Iowa State Cyclones have been one of the most impressive teams in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

They dominated the Tennessee State Tigers in the Round of 64, 108-74, before taking down the Kentucky Wildcats in the Round of 32, 82-63. Their performance drew praise from legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

What made those performances all the more impressive is that they were done without their star forward, Joshua Jefferson. He was injured not even three minutes into the contest against Tennessee State and hasn’t gotten back into the lineup yet.

That injury is very likely why Myron Medcalf of ESPN has the Cyclones ranked so low in his Sweet 16 power rankings. Iowa State has been placed at No. 6 in the rankings, behind the Arizona Wildcats, Michigan Wolverines, Duke Blue Devils, Houston Cougars and Illinois Fighting Illini.

Iowa State placed too low in Sweet Sixteen power rankings

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; The Iowa State Cyclones bench reacts to a play during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

“The Cyclones might struggle against the best teams in the field if Jefferson doesn't return. But when their hometown hero is good, they'll always have a chance,” Medcalf wrote.

The hometown hero he is referring to is point guard Tamin Lipsey. A senior point guard, he has helped rally the troops despite their All-Big 12 forward being out of the lineup, setting the tone on both ends of the floor and stuffing the stat sheet.

Against the Tigers, Lipsey battled foul trouble and wasn’t very impactful. But when facing Kentucky, he was the best player on the court.

He scored a career-high 26 points while handing out 10 assists for the fourth double-double of his career. Five steals were added, helping the Cyclones force 20 turnovers against the Wildcats to break their will.

As long as Lipsey is playing at that level, Iowa State is going to be hard to beat. Guard play is paramount at this point in the season, and head coach T.J. Otzelberger has to feel confident knowing he might have the best one every time his team takes the court.

Don’t forget about sharpshooter Milan Momcilovic as well. The best 3-point shooter in the country, his presence on the court is integral to the team’s offensive game plan coming together due to the gravity he possesses.

Teams have to pay attention to him once the Cyclones get over halfcourt. He is in range the second he steps into the gym.

With a strong supporting cast of Blake Buchanan, Nate Heise, Killyan Toure, Jamarion Batemon, Dominick Nelson and Dominykas Pleta, this is still a very dangerous team even without Jefferson in the fold.