Iowa State Basketball Guard Predicted To Become a Star

The Iowa State Cyclones lost a lot of production and star power from their 2025-26 roster that advanced to the Sweet 16.

Joshua Jefferson was selected in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft and will begin his professional career with the Brooklyn Nets. Tamin Lipsey was thought to have exhausted his eligibility, but his name is featured in the lawsuit in Indiana for a fifth year.

Milan Momcilovic was eligible to return to Iowa State, but when he put his name in the 2026 NBA Draft, things didn’t line up for him to come back to the Cyclones after withdrawing. As a result, he ended up with the Kentucky Wildcats.

Iowa State has some unheralded players, but they certainly aren’t lacking for talent. Head coach T.J. Otzelberger needs a new star to emerge, and Jon Rothstein believes that he has one on his roster with Killyan Toure.

Killyan Toure predicted to become a star this season

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Killyan Toure (27) shoots in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The college basketball insider shared 15 players he believes are going to become stars during the 2026-27 season. Toure made the cut and is one of only two Big 12 players featured, along with Robert Wright III of the BYU Cougars.

This is incredibly high praise for Toure to receive because he is going to miss approximately half the season. He suffered a shoulder injury this summer that required surgery, and he isn’t expected to return until January.

With their Big 12 schedule starting against the Arizona Wildcats on Jan. 2, there is certainly a chance Toure misses the entirety of the non-conference schedule and early portion of the conference slate.

15 players who will become stars during the 2026-27 college basketball season. pic.twitter.com/ykuiULkE4k — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 15, 2026

Despite the projected lengthy absence, Rothstein still believes that Toure is going to burst onto the scene this season. Entering Year 2 under Otzelberger, a breakout is certainly possible whenever he gets on the court.

As a freshman, Toure started all 37 games he played in, averaging 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 25.3 minutes per game, stuffing the stat sheet as an all-around contributor.

With Lipsey and Jefferson no longer in the mix, more playmaking responsibility will fall upon his shoulders. He proved capable of handling more when needed as a freshman, stepping up in three games Lipsey missed.

Against the Creighton Bluejays, Syracuse Orange and Alcorn State Braves, Toure scored 17.3 points per game with 4.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 steals in 29.7 minutes, with the Cyclones winning all three games.

In his first NCAA tournament game, Toure stuffed the stat sheet against the Tennessee State Tigers with 25 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, assuming a much bigger role when Jefferson went down with an injury.

Heading into his sophomore year, Toure’s confidence should be on the rise. He has the capability to make a real impact offensively and is already in the discussion as the best point-of-attack defender in men’s college basketball.

A breakout campaign is certainly within reach, where he becomes a true two-way difference-maker.