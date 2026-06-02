4 Reasons Milan Momcilovic Made Right Decision To Transfer to Kentucky

Milan Momcilovic is now, officially, a former Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball player.

A few days after withdrawing from the 2026 NBA Draft, he announced that he would be playing his senior year with the Kentucky Wildcats. After three successful campaigns in Ames, he is taking his talents to Lexington to play for head coach Mark Pope.

Kentucky beat out the Louisville Cardinals and Arizona Wildcats for Momcilovic, who was the best 3-point shooter in men’s basketball last season. Big Blue Nation is getting quite a talented player to round out their roster.

He made a good decision going to the Wildcats, and here are four reasons why.

Can Be No. 1 Option Offensively

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) drives the ball against Tennessee Volunteers forward Jaylen Carey (23) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Momcilovic has already proven his elite shooting ability. To improve his stock for the 2027 NBA Draft, he needed an opportunity to expand his repertoire, and that could come with Kentucky as their No. 1 option offensively.

He was the leading scorer for Iowa State this past season thanks to his incredible efficiency from 3-point land. But, it could be argued he was the No. 3 option behind Joshua Jefferson and Tamin Lipsey. His 21.2% usage rate was No. 5 amongst rotation players on the team as well.

With Kentucky, he can be deployed as their No. 1 option in a system that emphasizes 3-point shooting and pace. That sounds perfect for him.

National Brand

Fans cheer Thursday, March 5, 2026, during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament second round game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Kentucky Wildcats at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. Kentucky Wildcats won 76-61. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cyclones are beloved in Ames, but they don’t carry the name recognition that the Kentucky Wildcats do. A Blue Blood program, opportunities could now open up for Momcilovic that wouldn’t have been available with Iowa State.

With that also comes heightened expectations. He is going to be viewed by some in the fan base as a savior of sorts, saving the job of Mark Pope and expecting to elevate this program back to prominence.

Momcilovic knows that is part of the deal he signed up for, especially because of this next reason.

Massive NIL Payday

Feb 21, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) reacts during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Marriott Center. | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

The former Iowa State star has been consistent in saying that money wasn’t a driving force behind his decision-making. However, that doesn’t mean he isn’t going to get paid, as some of the NIL numbers being reported are massive.

There is a real chance that Momcilovic is the highest-paid player in men’s college basketball, dwarfing the reported $4.1 million to $4.4 million that AJ Dybantsa received with the BYU Cougars for his one season in Provo.

Arch Manning, the starting quarterback of the Texas Longhorns, reportedly has the highest NIL valuation in college sports. That could be challenged by Momcilovic, with reports stating his price tag reached as much as $7.5 million.

Iowa State Legacy

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) celebrates after a play during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

There have been some special players to don the cardinal and gold. Melvin Ejim is going to have his uniform retired during the 2026-27 season. His No. 3 is going up to the rafters, and it won’t be long until he is joined by Tamin Lipsey, who should be the last player to wear No. 3 ever for the Cyclones.

It will hurt that Momcilovic isn’t ending his career with Iowa State, but his legacy is probably intact because he at least didn’t choose to go to the Arizona Wildcats. Playing for a Big 12 rival against the Cyclones would have completely changed the perception of him.