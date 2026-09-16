Tamin Lipsey’s Iowa State Basketball Career May Not Be Over

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team said goodbye to some incredibly talented players at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season.

Tamin Lipsey, Joshua Jefferson, Nate Heise and Eric Mulder all exhausted their eligibility, moving on to the next phase of their basketball careers and life. However, the new 5-in-5 eligibility rules in the NCAA have some players who were originally thought to have ended their careers contemplating a return to the collegiate ranks.

That is something Cyclones fans should be keeping a very close eye on, because it could mean Lipsey’s career with the program isn’t actually over. In a surprising turn of events, he is one of 80 players seeking a fifth year of eligibility in a lawsuit in Indiana, as shared by Travis Hines of the Des Moines Register.

Relevant section regarding Tamin Lipsey in a lawsuit in Indiana featuring more than 80 players seeking a fifth year pic.twitter.com/uYcT4GnUsE — Travis Hines (@TravisHines21) September 15, 2026

In addition, Hines shared a snippet of the lawsuit pertaining to Lipsey. He isn’t returning to cash in on as lucrative an NIL deal to the highest bidder. Should he be granted another year of eligibility, it will be to play for Iowa State.

With Killyan Toure sidelined until January after injuring his shoulder this summer, being able to fill that void with Lipsey would be a massive boost to the team. As of now, Bradley Braves transfer Jaquan Johnson and Robert Morris Colonials transfer Ryan Prather Jr. are projected to handle the point guard duties in Toure’s absence.

Tamin Lipsey part of lawsuit to get fifth year of eligiblity

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) reacts after a play during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Plugging that hole further with Lipsey would elevate the team to another level. The Cyclones’ all-time leader in steals would bring the same level of steadiness to the backcourt and leadership that helped him thrive across four productive seasons in Ames.

While there are still plenty of obstacles to overcome to get Lipsey eligible for a fifth year with Iowa State, there is one important piece of information that will help him: he was never under contract with an NBA team. He did agree to an Exhibit-10 deal with the Indiana Pacers, but he never signed the deal.

Notable: Former Iowa State PG Tamin Lipsey is among a litany of players sueing for additional eligibility in an Indiana court.



Has been buzz that Lipsey is exploring a return to Iowa State in the wake of Killyan Toure’s injury. Agreed to but didn’t sign an E-10 with Pacers. https://t.co/FjNv1uxnq8 — Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) September 15, 2026

The NCAA is cracking down more on players who signed any sort of NBA or professional deals in the past, but that isn’t an issue Lipsey will have to overcome in the Indiana lawsuit. Based on the new rules that are in place, he is the exact kind of player who should be eligible for a fifth season of men’s college basketball if he wants it.

If he is deemed eligible, the outlook of the men’s basketball team for the 2026-27 season changes drastically. It would be interesting to see if everyone currently on the roster remains committed to head coach T.J. Otzelberger, because adding Lipsey to the mix would drastically change the rotation and lineups.