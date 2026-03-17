Iowa State Basketball Has a Major Edge for NCAA Tournament

The Iowa State Cyclones have accomplished a lot during the 2025-26 men’s college basketball season, but they are not done yet.

They have their sights set on a national championship as one of the true title contenders in the country. The No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region, the Cyclones have received an incredible draw that could result in a deep run in the NCAA tournament.

There are a lot of things that go into succeeding in March. One major advantage is having experience of being in the tournament, something that is less prevalent given how much roster turnover occurs nowadays in college basketball.

But that is one edge that Iowa State has. Everyone who isn’t a freshman in their rotation has played in at least one NCAA tournament game. The Cyclones have experienced leadership that will help set them apart.

Experience and leadership are two edges for Iowa State in March Madness

Jan 4, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger talks with Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) during the game against the Baylor Bears at James H. Hilton Coliseum. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

“I think it’s important from a leadership standpoint that, especially as you start getting into March, that your guys that have a lot more yesterdays than they do tomorrow in their career, their urgency, you can see it show up in how they practice. You can see it show up in how they watch film. You can see it show up in everything that they do,” head coach T.J. Otzelberger said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required).

Having a senior point guard in Tamin Lipsey is a huge advantage for Iowa State. Guard play is the difference-maker at this point of the season, and he is one of the best in the nation at his position.

He has been in the NCAA tournament every year of his career. The same goes for sharpshooting forward Milan Momcilovic, who is in his third season as Lipsey’s teammate.

Joshua Jefferson has been on teams that qualified for the NCAA tournament every season of his collegiate career. But, he didn’t play in the Saint Mary’s Gaels loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes in 2024.

Nate Heise had NIT experience before joining the Cyclones as a transfer from Northern Iowa. Blake Buchanan was on the Virginia Cavaliers team that took part in the Play-In Round in 2024.

Iowa State has right group to win in March

Mar 11, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Jamarion Batemon (1) brings the ball up court during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

“And then for our guys to put together three games in three days, the way we did in Kansas City, speaks volumes to Joshua (Jefferson), to Tamin, to Milan (Momcilovic), Nate Heise, the guys who have been in our program, who have so much pride, it speaks volumes to that leadership and how they go about it every single day,” the head coach added.

This is an experienced and talented group. Otzelberger knows what he is going to get from his established leaders.

What will help take this team to the next level is the supporting cast of three freshmen: guards Killyan Toure and Jamarion Batemon and big man Dominykas Pleta.

If they can perform near the height of their abilities, a deep run in March Madness is well within reach.