Projecting Iowa State Basketball Starting Five With Tamin Lipsey

The Iowa State Cyclones received a massive boost with a recent decision from an Indiana court that has deemed Tamin Lipsey eligible to return to school for a fifth season.

Because he didn’t declare for the NBA draft or sign a professional contract since he was a graduating senior, Lipsey isn’t bound by some of the new Big 12 rules in place barring players from returning for a fifth season under the new 5-in-5 eligibility rules.

That is great news for the Cyclones, who are getting one of the best players in program history back for one more season. With his return, the lineup is going to look a little different than projected originally during the offseason.

Let’s take a look at what the Iowa State opening night lineup could look like.

Point Guard: Tamin Lipsey

Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) tries to protect the ball while defended by Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey (3) during an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 college basketball game at the United Center in Chicago on March 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cyclones were able to land Jaquan Johnson in the transfer portal as a Lipsey replacement. The reigning Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year brought a lot of the same attributes to the court; now he will learn from the player he was expected to take over for.

Lipsey elevates this team to a new level. He is a star two-way producer and the best point-of-attack defender in the country. The all-time leader for the program in steals is going to add to that total, while also looking to chase down Monte Morris for the most assists.

Shooting Guard: Jamarion Batemon

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Jamarion Batemon (1) celebrates after a play during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This spot would go to Killyan Toure, but he is going to be sidelined until mid-to-late January as he recovers from shoulder surgery. Stepping into the role is another sophomore, Jamarion Batemon.

His role grew as his freshman year went along. He is set for a massive increase in responsibility on the court, likely filling the role Milan Momcilovic occupied as the team’s go-to shooter. Batemon actually shot better than Momcilovic from 3-point range in their respective freshman years.

Arguably the best 3-point shooter on the team, he should start even when Toure is back despite some concerns about that trio’s perimeter size.

Small Forward: Leon Bond III

Mar 8, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Northern Iowa Panthers guard Leon Bond III (35) shoots the ball over UIC Flames forward Abdul Momoh (7) during the second half at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was a clear plan in place for all the transfers brought in. Leon Bond III, coming to Ames from the Northern Iowa Panthers, is following in the footsteps of Nate Heise as a two-way connecting wing who came to Iowa State from Northern Iowa.

Bond will hold down a starting spot until Toure comes back and could revert to a role off the bench. Heise was viewed as a sixth starter, someone who could step into the role when needed; Bond will have a similar impact.

Power Forward: Tre Singleton

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Tre Singleton (8) grabs a rebound against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A transfer from the Northwestern Wildcats, Tre Singleton was viewed as a Joshua Jefferson replacement early in the transfer window. He will step right into that starting power forward role, hoping to develop similarly.

There is a lot to like about his game after averaging 7.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game as a freshman. If he can get that shooting stroke going from 3-point range, it will greatly expand his game. His 73.8% shooting from the foul line provides some hope that he can improve.

After seeing what Otzelberger and his staff did with Jefferson, there should be a lot of excitement about Singleton’s future with the program.

Center: Blake Buchanan

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Blake Buchanan (23) shoots as Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) defends during the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of four returning rotation players from last season’s Sweet 16 squad, Blake Buchanan is ready for Year 2 in Ames. It will be interesting to see how much his role expands offensively coming off the most efficient season of his collegiate career, making 63.6% of his shot attempts.

At the very least, he will provide the Cyclones with excellent defense. He proved to be the perfect fit in the aggressive, trapping style that Otzelberger plays, showcasing elite athleticism for a big man.

With more frontcourt depth, it will be interesting to see how Buchanan performs if he is paired with Dominykas Pleta or Taj Manning, two more players capable of being bruising and physical on the interior.