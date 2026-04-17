Iowa State Basketball in Mix for Miami (OH) Star in Transfer Portal

This year’s transfer portal period has been a busy one for the Iowa State Cyclones women’s basketball team.

With nine players entering the portal, head coach Bill Fennelly was left with only three holdovers: Arianna Jackson, Evangelina Paulk and Freya Jensen. That meant a lot of work to be done in the transfer portal.

A player that the Cyclones are reportedly in on to help replace all of the production they have lost is Ilse de Vries. A sophomore from the Miami (OH) RedHawks, she is in the transfer portal looking for a new team to play with.

According to Talia Goodman of On3, Iowa State is one of three teams that have emerged as programs to watch in pursuit of de Vries. Joining them are two more Power Conference schools: the Kentucky Wildcats in the SEC and the Stanford Cardinal in the ACC.

Iowa State in the running for Ilse de Vries

Janae Tyler with possession, Ilse de Vries on defense. Kent State plays Miami University in the MAC quarterfinals at Rocket Arena in Cleveland on Wednesday, Mar. 11. | Lisa Scalfaro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A product of the Netherlands, she saw her production take a massive jump from her freshman year to her sophomore campaign. In her first season with the RedHawks, she averaged 4.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 0.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks in 19.2 minutes per game.

With an expanded role as a sophomore, de Vries took full advantage. She averaged 12.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.9 blocks in 30.5 minutes per game. The blocks per game and her 65 total both led the MAC.

Her impact was felt on both ends of the floor with an Offensive Box Plus/Minus of 2.4 and Defensive Box Plus/Minus of 2.2. She certainly looks ready to make the jump to a Power Conference program and would fill a major void in the team’s lineup in the frontcourt.

The Miami (OH) product would certainly help replace Addy Brown, one of several Cyclones players who are in the portal looking for their next team.

NEWS: Miami (OH)’s Ilse de Vries plans to enter the transfer portal, she told @On3.



The 6-3 sophomore averaged 12.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1 spg and 1.9 bpg this season.



TRACKER: https://t.co/wYv1Ze6EPC pic.twitter.com/XaWRlilwix — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) April 5, 2026

Right now, the only additions that Iowa State has made in the transfer portal are securing commitments from Mya Babbitt, a guard from the Kent State Golden Flashes and Gift Ezekiel, a center from the Florida Gators.

Adding de Vries to the mix would certainly be a major addition as someone who can step right into the lineup and provide the team with instant production.

Along with the RedHawks star, the Cyclones are also in on guard Ashleigh Connor, who has spent the last two seasons with the La Salle Explorers after beginning her collegiate career with the Saint Louis Billikens.