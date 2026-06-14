New Commitment Gives Iowa State the Brightest Future in College Basketball

The Iowa State Cyclones are well-known as one of the better programs in college basketball. With history, passionate fans, and a bright future, Iowa State is clearly one of the premier programs in the sport.

With that being said, there is still a clear gap between some of the top dogs and the Cyclones. The Duke Blue Devils, Kansas Jayhawks, North Carolina Tar Heels, and Kentucky Wildcats all have an edge on Iowa State, and it’s not that close.

A perfect example is when Iowa State star Milan Momcilovic left the Cyclones to pursue Kentucky instead, even after Iowa State beat them badly in the NCAA Tournament.

People don’t believe that the Cyclones are near blue blood territory, but that’s all about to change. Because the future in Ames, IA, is one of, if not the brightest, of any team in the country.

Iowa State secures commitment from Jack Kohnen

Slinger's Jack Kohnen (3) breaks past Port Washington's Grady Karrels (2) during the WIAA D2 sectional semifinal game at Cedarburg High School in Cedarburg, Wisconsin, March 12, 2026. Slinger won the game, 62-33. | Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Going into the 2026-27 season, Iowa State has an abundance of young talent. They have Killyan Toure, Jamarion Batemon, Dominykas Pleta, Tre Singleton, and multiple freshmen who can compete.

That pairs with veterans Blake Buchanan, Jaquan Johnson, Ryan Prather Jr., and others, who create a great roster next season. It’s a great core, but the players that are coming in after next season are true gamechangers that can easily turn Iowa State into a national championship contender.

On June 13th, the Cyclones received a commitment from Jack Kohnen, a high four-star talent. For Iowa State, four stars aren’t rare, but high four stars are a big deal for sure. He joins Josiah Harrington and Donavin Davis, two highly touted four-star players as well, creating an unbelievable class coming in.

NEWS: 4⭐️ Jack Kohnen, the No. 31 overall recruit in the 2027 class, has committed to Iowa State, he tells @Rivals.



The 6-6 small forward ultimately picked the Cyclones after also considering Nebraska and Iowa.



Read: https://t.co/FGZ58QPhDe pic.twitter.com/1vWybao1PE — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) June 13, 2026

In fact, it’s so unbelievable that they are ranked as the number one class in the country by an absolute landslide. It’s also going to be by far the greatest recruiting class that the Cyclones have ever had.

Kohnen’s commitment doesn’t just signify another guy, but is truly a game-changing get for Iowa State and the future of the program. It’s a program that isn’t known for recruiting, doesn’t have lots of money, but has been able to completely change that.

Pair that with a current roster that’s already near contention level, one of the best coaches in the country, a home fanbase that no one can conquer, and you have the Cyclones: A team that has potential to become one of the biggest programs in college basketball over the next couple of years.