The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team is hoping to contend in the Big 12 once again this season.

There is work to do with their own team, as a few shortcomings have emerged in the early going of the season. Tamin Lipsey is still getting used to being back in Ames after being granted a fifth year of eligibility, and the team hasn’t quite found its rhythm on the floor yet. Once Killyan Toure is back from injury, the team could certainly reach its ceiling.

However, they are going to have a major obstacle in their way to contend in the Big 12 in the form of the Houston Cougars. There isn’t a team in college basketball that has done more to raise their stock in the early going than Kelvin Sampson’s squad, which has earned the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll Top 25 this week.

Houston is now the No. 1 team not only in the AP Poll, but on KenPom as well. Their Net Rating is now +35.42, with an offensive rating of 126.2, which is third in the country, and a defensive rating of 90.8, which is first.

Houston Cougars proving to be elite this season

Nov 19, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Kansas Jayhawks in the championship game of the Players Era 8 tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those numbers aren’t even inflated by playing lower-echelon competition. KenPom has their strength of schedule Net Rating of +11.46, which is No. 38 in the country. They have been dominant in every facet of the game, steamrolling whoever has been opposing them on the court, including some stiff competition at the Players Era Festival.

The Cougars participated in the Players Era 8 and beat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in their first game. That set up a huge matchup against the Florida Gators, who were the No. 1 ranked team in the country, and Houston passed that test with flying colors, winning 86-76.

A Players Era Festival 8 Championship Game against their Big 12 rivals, the Kansas Jayhawks, was set. The Cougars would handle business, winning 92-83 in a wire-to-wire victory in which they led by as many as 24 points.

Houston made a big jump to the top of the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll, defending champion Michigan dropped out completely and only four spots were unchanged in a wild shakeup of the poll. See where your team landed. https://t.co/teebTX2fi1 — The Associated Press (@AP) November 23, 2026

Those are two statement victories over teams that were ranked No. 1 and No. 11, respectively, to take home the first of what Sampson and his squad hope to be numerous titles this season.

When the Cyclones face off against the Cougars during Big 12 play, it is going to be a defensive battle. Iowa State is No. 2 in Defensive Rating on KenPom with a 91.1. T.J. Otzelberger’s group is going to have to lock in on the defensive end of that matchup because this is a different-looking Houston team than in years past.

Scoring consistently was an issue previously for the Cougars, but it doesn’t look to be so far this year. That spells trouble for the rest of the Big 12, as the road to a conference title looks to run through Houston this year.