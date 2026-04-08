Iowa State Basketball Receives Lofty Spot in Early Top 25 Predictions

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team is going to look a lot different on the court during the 2026-27 season than they did when the 2025-26 campaign came to a close with a Sweet 16 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

At least three rotation players, Tamin Lipsey, Joshua Jefferson and Nate Heise, are not returning because their eligibility is exhausted. Veteran point guard Cade Kelderman also entered the transfer portal. Sharpshooter Milan Momcilovic may not be back either, as he is testing the NBA draft waters.

For now, head coach T.J. Otzelberger knows he will have key rotation players Killyan Toure, Jamarion Batemon, Blake Buchanan and Dominykas Pleta back. A strong group of freshmen will be on campus with a Class of 2026 that consists of Yusef Gray Jr., Christian Wiggins, Jackson Kiss and Dorian Rinaldo-Komlan.

There are needs that will have to be addressed in the transfer portal, but for now, the Cyclones are still being viewed in a very positive light. Over at The Athletic (subscription required), CJ Moore has released his way-too-early Top 25 for next season and Iowa State is thought to once again be amongst the best teams in the country.

Where did Iowa State land in way-too-early Top 25?

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Killyan Toure (27) moves the ball in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

He has put them at No. 8 as the second-best team in the Big 12. The only conference foe ranked ahead of the Cyclones is the Arizona Wildcats, who came in at No. 3.

Also ahead of Iowa State are the Illinois Fighting Illini, Michigan Wolverines, Florida Gators, Duke Blue Devils, UConn Huskies and Michigan State Spartans.

Fellow Big 12 teams in the Houston Cougars, Kansas Jayhawks and TCU Horned Frogs are also ranked at Nos. 14, 15 and 17, respectively, with the conference looking as if it will be a gauntlet once again.

A lot can change with these early power rankings depending on how things shake out in the offseason. For Iowa State, the biggest storyline will be what decision Momcilovic makes.

All eyes will be on Milan Momcilovic's decision

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) reacts in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

If he returns for his senior year, their outlook changes drastically. He has proven capable of being a No. 1 scoring option, capable of carrying the offense with his long-range shooting, making life easier for his teammates.

If he departs, the need for an established, to-go scoring option to be found in the transfer portal rises exponentially. Replacing two stars in Lipsey and Jefferson will be challenging enough; adding Momcilovic to that list as needing to be replaced, and Otzelberger is facing a true uphill climb.

Alas, he has to be happy with the core that is coming back. Toure, Batemon, Buchanan and Pleta are a solid starting point for the rotation heading into offseason preparations.