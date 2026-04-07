3 Biggest Needs for Iowa State Basketball in Transfer Portal

There have been a lot of things that T.J. Otzelberger has excelled at as the head coach of the Iowa State Cyclones, but if there is one thing that truly sticks out as a strength, it is his ability to identify players who fit his scheme perfectly.

Whether it is in the transfer portal or recruiting high school athletes, the Cyclones' depth chart has been restocked successfully year after year. This offseason, Otzelberger faces arguably his toughest test yet.

Five seniors are departing, one player has entered the transfer portal and Milan Momcilovic declared for the 2026 NBA Draft with the ability to come back to school if he chooses. With so many potential voids to fill, where should Iowa State prioritze their attention?

Here are their three biggest needs heading into the transfer portal opening.

Capable Lead Ball Handler

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) controls the ball in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Replacing a player of Tamin Lipsey’s caliber is virtually impossible. He is one of the best players in Cyclones history and will assuredly have his No. 3 uniform raised to the rafters at some point in the future.

The long-term outlook of the backcourt is excellent, with Killyan Toure and Jamarion Batemon being joined by incoming Class of 2026 guards Christian Wiggins and Yusef Gray Jr. However, there is a major need for some experience and depth.

Cade Kelderman is heading into the portal, which will be a blow to the depth. Ideally, Otzelberger will find someone capable of not only running the offense but helping set the tone defensively as well.

There is a lot to like about Jaquan Johnson to help fill that void. Despite being undersized at 5-foot-9, he is the reigning Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year and was an All-MVC First Team selection.

Do-It-All Nate Heise Replacement

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Nate Heise (0) moves the ball in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Over the last two seasons, Nate Heise has done everything to help Iowa State win basketball games. Regardless of what his role has been, whether he comes off the bench or starts, he has excelled.

Finding glue guys like that who are willing to do the dirty work to help a team win is easier said than done. But, there is one player who sticks out as an ideal target: Trevian Carson, formerly of the North Dakota State Bison.

He dominated in the Summit League, stuffing the stat sheet efficiently. It wasn’t just him beating up on lower-level competition, as he performed well against the UC Irvine Anteaters, Drake Bulldogs and Michigan State Spartans.

His skill set is similar to Heise's in so many ways, as an excellent rebounding guard who can do a little bit of everything while providing versatility on the defensive side. However, he offers even more offensive upside with better efficiency numbers.

Power Forward Depth

Mar 19, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson talks to the media during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

If there is one area of the roster that looks shored up right now, it is the frontcourt. Blake Buchanan and Dominykas Pleta are both expected to be back. Jackson Kiss and Dorian Rinaldo-Komlan are part of the Class of 2026 with bright futures.

However, the Cyclones are thin at power forward. Pleta could play some minutes there as he did previously before joining Iowa State. Kiss has received some comparisons to Joshua Jefferson, but there is no way Otzelberger thrusts a freshman into that size of a role.

There aren’t many players in the country who make an all-around impact at as high a level as Jefferson did; finding a one-for-one replacement will be virtually impossible. But if they were to lean toward a specific skill set, finding someone who can put the ball in the basket would be ideal.

An offensive-minded forward would become even more important to find if Momcilovic doesn’t return for his senior year.