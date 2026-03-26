Iowa State Basketball Riding Remarkable Hot Streak on Defense

A major reason that the Iowa State Cyclones have been viewed as a national title contender this season has been the improvements the team has made on the offensive side of the ball.

In years past, there have been some questions about their ability to score consistently. That has not been the case this year, with Joshua Jefferson, Milan Momcilovic and Tamin Lipsey stepping up.

However, the calling card for the Cyclones’ success under head coach T.J. Otzelberger remains defense. Since taking over the Iowa State basketball program in 2021, he has overseen one of the most suffocating defensive units in the country.

Year in and year out, the Cyclones stifle opponents with an aggressive, trapping style defense that speeds them up, leading to a lot of turnovers. That continues to be the case this season, with Iowa State riding an incredibly impressive streak on that end of the court.

Iowa State dominating on defensive end

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) drives to the basket during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

As shared by the Iowa State basketball official account on X, the Kentucky Wildcats were the 18th consecutive opponent that the Cyclones have held below their season scoring average. The SEC powerhouse averaged 80.5 points per game during the 2025-26 campaign; Iowa State held them to just 63.

Also noted in the post, their opponents aren’t just missing their scoring average by a bucket or two. On average, the Cyclones are holding teams, on average, 16.1 points below what they are scoring during the year.

That is what makes them such a dangerous team to face off against in the NCAA tournament. Even if their offense isn’t clicking, they play a brand of defense that will help keep them in the game until the offense can get on track.

It is exactly what happened against Kentucky. The Wildcats got off to a hot start, leading by as many as 12 points in the first half. Otzelberger and his team were unfazed, knowing that if they stuck to their principles, things would eventually turn around.

Lock. Down. Defense. 🔒



The Cyclones Have Held 18-Straight Opponents Below Their Season Scoring Average.



An Average Margin of 16.1 Below‼️#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/eAEr0lb9cT — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) March 24, 2026

By the end of the first half, Iowa State had completely erased the 12-point deficit and was ahead by one. The pressure would not stop after halftime, with the Cyclones coming away with a 19-point win on the back of 20 forced turnovers.

Iowa State will be looking to extend that streak to 19 when they face off against another SEC foe, the Tennessee Volunteers, in the Sweet Sixteen in Chicago.

This is the third time that Otzelberger has led the Cyclones to the Regional Semifinal, but they have yet to get over the hump and play in the Elite Eight with a trip to the Final Four on the line.