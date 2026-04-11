Iowa State Basketball Secures Commitment From Kansas State Transfer

The Iowa State Cyclones knew they had a lot of work to do with their men’s basketball roster after losing so much talent at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Head coach T.J. Otzelberger and his staff wasted no time getting to work. Set to host five players from the transfer portal in a visit to Ames this season, one of them, Leon Bond III, committed even before making the trip.

Now, the Cyclones have secured another commitment. This time, from former Kansas State Wildcats forward, Taj Manning. The news was shared by Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network, on X. It was a move many expected to occur and is now official.

This is a major addition for Iowa State to help replenish the frontcourt depth they lost. It will take a complete team effort to replace a player of the caliber of Joshua Jefferson, but Manning will certainly help the cause, especially in the rebounding department.

Taj Manning commits to Iowa State

Kansas State Wildcats forward Taj Manning (15) shoots the ball against Kansas Jayhawks during the Sunflower Showdown game inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In only 20.7 minutes per game during the 2025-26 season, Manning averaged 5.1 rebounds per game, pulling down 2.1 offensive boards and 3.0 on the defensive glass. His total rebound rate of 13.9% was 17th in the Big 12, while his offensive rebounding rate of 11.6% was 10th.

It was a weakness at points this past season for Iowa State, especially when Jefferson was off the court. Against the Tennessee Volunteers in their Sweet 16 loss, the Cyclones were manhandled in the rebounding department.

That was something Otzelberger clearly wanted to address. When Manning is on the court alongside Blake Buchanan or Dominykas Pleta, they will give opponents fits on the glass. They also have two talented young big men in Jackson Kiss and Dorian Rinaldo-Komlan in their Class of 2026.

Manning fits the mold of a versatile forward who can make an impact on the defensive end. He will be an immediate contributor on that end of the floor with his block rate of 3.7%, ranking 18th in the Big 12.

Iowa State has landed a commitment from K-State transfer forward Taj Manning, sources tell @CycloneAlert247 and @247Sports. He averaged 4.2 ppg, 5.1 reb and shot 48.5% from the floor this season.



Manning is the second transfer addition this offseason, joining UNI's Leon Bond. pic.twitter.com/3n7M0YPi1Q — Alec Busse (@alec_busse) April 11, 2026

His Defensive Box Plus/Minus numbers are also excellent. He has produced at least +1.7 in every season of his collegiate career.

The offensive game is raw. He averaged 4.2 points per game, making 48.5% of his shot attempts but not offering much as a shooter, making only 5-of-27 3-point attempts and 23-of-33 free throws.

Anything Iowa State can get out of Manning on the offensive end will be a bonus. He is a sure-fire contributor, and his experience already playing in the Big 12 is something Otzelberger and his staff assuredly liked when recruiting him as well.