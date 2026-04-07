Iowa State Basketball Smartly Contacted Big South Conference Transfer

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team has a few clear needs to address this offseason with their roster.

Head coach T.J. Otzelberger is losing a ton of experience in the backcourt. Tamin Lipsey’s incredible career with the Cyclones has come to an end after four excellent years. Cade Kelderman has decided to enter the transfer portal after three seasons in Ames.

That is a lot of depth and experience that has to be replaced in the backcourt. Otzelberger is certainly thrilled about the outlook in the backcourt with Killyan Toure and Jamarion Batemon being joined by Christian Wiggins and Yusef Gray Jr., but it wouldn’t hurt to bring in another established player to the mix.

One player to keep an eye on is A’Lahn Sumler. A transfer from the Charleston Southern Buccaneers in the Big South Conference, Iowa State is amongst the at least 12 teams that have made contact with him already.

Iowa State has contacted Charleston Southern transfer A'Lahn Sumler

Nov 28, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Charleston Southern Buccaneers guard A'Lahn Sumler (1) drives against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Some heavy hitters are pursuing the talented guard who began his career with the Northern Kentucky Norse before spending three years, but only playing in two seasons, with the Buccaneers.

Along with the Cyclones, other Power Conference schools include the Kansas Jayhawks, UConn Huskies, Vanderbilt Commodores, Ohio State Buckeyes, Maryland Terrapins, Ole Miss Rebels, DePaul Blue Demons, Pittsburgh Panthers and Minnesota Golden Gophers.

It is easy to envision why the Cyclones could pursue a player of Sumler’s caliber. Replacing players such as Lipsey and Joshua Jefferson is no small task; it is going to take multiple players to replicate the impact and production they provided.

In terms of the scoring those two provided, Sumler is an excellent target to help offset their losses. He averaged 18.9 points this past season, and did so efficiently for a 6-foot-3 guard.

Charleston Southern transfer A’Lahn Sumler has heard from these schools since going portaling, source told @LeagueRDY.



Kansas

UConn

Iowa State

Vanderbilt

Ohio State

Maryland

Ole Miss

DePaul

Pittsburgh

Wichita State

Minnesota

Nevada



Was a Big South First Team performer this… https://t.co/mMG0fN6PuK pic.twitter.com/381N0bOqCA — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 7, 2026

His shooting split is .480/.396/.654 and came out to an effective field goal rate of 55.4%. He added 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 0.8 steals in 30.3 minutes per game, earning a spot on the All-Big South First Team. His 25.3% assist rate led the Big South.

With 39 games of starting experience out of the 85 collegiate games in his career, Sumler has proven capable of producing, whether it is in the starting five or coming off the bench as an offensive sparkplug.

He brings a lot to the table that Iowa State is looking for this offseason. However, if there were any reason to raise an eyebrow at the Cyclones interest level in him, it is that he has a negative Defensive Box Plus-Minus every season of his career.

If a player doesn’t get after it on that end of the floor, finding playing time under Otzelberger can be a challenge.