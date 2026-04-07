Iowa State Basketball Needs To Find a Star in the Transfer Portal

Throughout the 2025-26 season, the Iowa State Cyclones had one absolute certainty on their roster. And that’s the fact that they had star power.

Tamin Lipsey was a playmaking and scoring guard who worked well around the rim while also having an outside game. Joshua Jefferson was a do-everything forward who could bully players down low while also staring in their face while pulling up from deep.

Milan Momcilovic was the best shooter in college basketball, and also had a post-fade that was unguardable.

Unfortunately for Iowa State, however, there is a solid chance that all three will be gone. Lipsey and Jefferson are out of eligibility, and Momcilovic is testing the NBA Draft waters.

Iowa State lacking star power on current roster

Iowa State Men's Basketball players Tamin Lipsey, Milan Momcilovic, and Joshua Jefferson stand for a photo during media day at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Oct. 8, 2025. | Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Momcilovic leaves, there is a clear open door as the star player of the Cyclones. And someone needs to take the opportunity.

There are a few players on Iowa State’s roster who are likely to stay and who could potentially be their star. Jamarion Batemon, a dynamic guard off the bench, has a great 3-point game.

Killyan Toure is an off-guard who is a lockdown defender. Blake Buchanan, a center who turns up in the postseason with flashy dunks. All three are great options, but none completely fit that role, most likely.

TJ Otzelberger and the Cyclones need to focus on the transfer portal. With a plethora of players entering the portal, Iowa State needs to make sure that they pounce on a few players. And one of those players has to be a scoring threat on the offensive side of the ball and take the crown as the star player.

Joshua Jefferson proves Cyclones can find stars anywhere

Mar 19, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) receives a pass during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Tons of portal options happen to come from mid-major programs. Players who did a great job at their small school and need a big move to become a star at a bigger school.

But there are even some stars at high-major programs, as well as role players ready to take the next step in becoming a star. Regardless of where they look, the Cyclones need to make sure they find a player who can score at the high-major level.

There are a lot of needs in the portal for Iowa State, but a star player is certainly the biggest. It could be a dynamic guard, a do-it-all forward, a physical center. It doesn’t really matter.

All that needs to be certain is that the Cyclones need to enter the transfer portal with the hopes of finding a star player who fits their future.