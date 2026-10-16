Iowa State Basketball Star Receives Big 12 Preseason Honor

The Iowa State Cyclones are once again projected to be one of the best teams in the Big 12 during the 2026-27 men’s college basketball season.

They have been predicted to finish in fourth place in the Big 12 Preseason Coaches’ Poll, right behind the Kansas Jayhawks and just ahead of the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Those three teams finished in a three-way tie for third place last season and are expected to be close again.

Atop the conference are the Arizona Wildcats, who received 12 first-place votes, and the Houston Cougars, who received the other four. Unsurprisingly, the preseason awards and All-Big 12 Team feature players mostly from those teams.

That includes one Iowa State player. Point guard Tamin Lipsey, who is currently eligible for a fifth year with the Cyclones, is one of the players who were picked for the 2026-27 Monster Energy All-Big 12 Preseason Team.

Tamin Lipsey lands on All-Big 12 Preseason Team

Iowa State University guard Tamin Lipsey (3) talks to the media during the university's men's basketball media day at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. (Credit: Nirmalendu Majumdar, Ames Tribune/USA Today Network). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lipsey is joined by Ivan Kharchenkov and Motiejus Krivas of Arizona; Paulius Murauskas of the Arizona State Sun Devils; Robert Wright III of the BYU Cougars; Dedan Thomas Jr. and Joseph Tugler of Houston; Tyran Stokes of Kansas; Xavier Edmonds of the TCU Horned Frogs; and JT Toppin of Texas Tech.

Wright and Toppin are both unanimous selections. Krivas was selected as the Preseason Player of the Year, Murauskas was selected as the Preseason Newcomer of the Year and Stokes is the Preseason Freshman of the Year.

There are a lot of talented players in the Big 12 this season, and seeing Lipsey selected as part of the All-Big 12 Preseason Team is quite an impressive honor. Incredibly productive over his first four seasons in Ames, Lipsey is one of the best point guards in the country, let alone the Big 12.

Big 12 preseason honors and coaches polls have been released pic.twitter.com/6XjbO17tDQ — Nick Ziegler (@NickZiegler20) October 15, 2026

He was selected to the All-Big 12 Team three campaigns running, making the First Team in 2023-24, Second Team in 2024-25 and Third Team in 2025-26. The Big 12 All-Defense Team also featured Lipsey all three of those seasons.

His return to the Cyclones lineup is as impactful as any fifth-year senior who is seeking eligibility. With Killyan Toure sidelined through mid-January, at the very least, having Lipsey to turn to as the floor general and leader one more time will soften that blow.

One of the most accomplished players in Iowa State history, Lipsey is once again in a position to help the team reach new heights. He will be counted on for his two-way play and leadership with Joshua Jefferson and Milan Momcilovic no longer in the mix.