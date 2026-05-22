Iowa State Basketball Star Receives Brutal Feedback From NBA Execs

The Iowa State Cyclones have multiple players who are hoping to have their name called during the 2026 NBA Draft.

Right now, the player with the highest likelihood of that happening is Joshua Jefferson. Their star forward didn’t have the best performance at the 2026 NBA Draft Combine, with some of his peers overtaking him in the rankings with stronger workouts. However, he should still hear his name called within the first 45 selections.

The same cannot be said about Milan Momcilovic. The record-setting shooter showcased that talent during the 2026 NBA Draft Combine, but there are a lot of questions about his game that persist, which he is self-aware of.

Alas, NBA executives believe it would be best for him to return to college. Jeff Goodman of Field of 68 spoke to 10 executives around the NBA, polling them on what they think some prospects should do: leave their name in the 2026 NBA Draft pool or return to college.

NBA executives think Milan Momcilovic should return to school

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) reacts in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Those executives were unanimous in believing that Momcilovic should return to school. All 10 believe that is the route he should take, along with Tyler Tanner, Amari Allen, Flory Bidunga, Jeremy Fears, Billy Richmond, Andrej Stojakovic and John Blackwell.

That certainly isn’t the kind of feedback Momcilovic or any of those players wanted to receive, but it goes to show just how hard it is to get drafted into the NBA. The elite of the elite will get selected and have a chance to live out their dream, and things could certainly change in the future.

But, for now, the best course of action for the former Iowa State sharpshooter seems to be returning to college. He has an elite skill with his 3-point shooting and the array of offensive moves he has to play off of opponents who overcompensate, attempting to run him off the line.

However, the rest of his game does need work. He didn’t showcase much as a playmaker, albeit some of that was because of the scheme, with Jefferson and Tamin Lipsey handling the ball so much as offensive hubs.

I talked to 10 NBA executives and got their takes on what these guys should do:



Christian Anderson: 10 (go to NBA), 0 (back to college)

Meleek Thomas: 9 (NBA), 1 (college)

Allen Graves: 8 (NBA), 2 (college)

Tounde Yessoufou: 5 (NBA), 5 (college)

Koa Peat: 7 (college), 3 (NBA)… — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 22, 2026

Proving he can hold up athletically is another challenge. Momcilovic was a good defender in the Cyclones’ scheme, but at the next level, he will be left on an island, needing to play 1-on-1 defense more often.

Improvements in those areas during the 2026-27 college basketball season would certainly raise his stock. It is worth taking a chance to get better because he already possesses one skill that teams will covet at the next level with his 3-point shooting.

Expanding upon his strengths is paramount. Also, while money isn’t his main concern, there will be no shortage of lucrative offers. The No. 1-ranked player in the transfer portal, he will be paid a handsome amount of money if he does return to college basketball, possibly by the Kentucky Wildcats.