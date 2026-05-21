T.J. Otzelberger Thinks First Round Is Realistic for Iowa State Basketball Star

The 2025-26 Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team will go down in history for what they achieved on the hardwood.

Head coach T.J. Otzelberger had a special group of players that helped the team get off to its longest winning streak to start a season in program history. Some of those key contributors are now moving on in their basketball careers, looking to become professionals.

One of the players hoping to play at the next level is forward Joshua Jefferson. He spent the last two seasons with the Cyclones after beginning his collegiate career with the Saint Mary’s Gaels, and he blossomed under Otzelberger’s coaching.

So much so that he has put himself in a position to be considered as a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. It is something that his former head coach believes is very realistic to happen.

T.J. Otzelberger thinks first round is realistic for Joshua Jefferson

Iowa State Cyclones men's basketball head coach T.J. Otzelberger congratulates forward Joshua Jefferson (5) after a triple-double during the second half against UFC in the Big-12 conference men’s basketball on Jan. 20, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I think at this point, when you look at Joshua’s situation, certainly his body of work should stand up for what he did throughout the course of the season. So now, I think for someone like that, it’s just figuring out the right team that wants his skill set. He’s somebody that teams look at as a guy that can go in right away and have an impact. He’s somebody that can be part of winning right away. So, hopeful for him that that’s in the first round. It seems like that that’s very realistic,” Otzelberger said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required).

The versatility that Jefferson brings to the court is his greatest strength. He can fill several different roles on both ends of the court, showcasing adaptability that not every prospect possesses.

This past season, he showcased an incredible improvement as a playmaker. He was seeking the opportunity to be an offensive hub during his senior year, and Otzelberger altered the game plan to allow for that to happen, and he flourished.

Along with his playmaking, Jefferson showed improvement as a jump shooter, two areas of his game that NBA scouts were paying close attention to.

Alas, his versatility can also be viewed as his greatest weakness. It is great that he can be placed into so many different roles, but it also presents a unique issue: there isn’t one area in which Jefferson excels at an elite level.

There are certainly teams that will like what he can bring to a team, essentially filling out multiple roles on a roster. However, there will be some franchises that also write him off because he is 23 years old and may not have the upside of a younger prospect.

His performance at the NBA combine cemented what evaluators thought about him. It didn’t ruin his stock, but he didn’t do anything to improve his standing, while other players in the same range as him did take advantage of their opportunity.

The workouts that he does will be incredibly important as a final audition for teams that are going to consider drafting him. A contending team could really benefit from adding him to the mix at the end of the first round, as he is a plug-and-play, ready-made contributor.