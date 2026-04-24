Iowa State Basketball Transfer Joining National Champion UCLA

The Iowa State Cyclones women’s basketball team is going to look vastly different in the 2026-27 season than they did when the 2025-26 campaign came to a close.

Shortly after the team was eliminated from the 2026 NCAA Tournament in the Round of 64 by the Syracuse Orange, players began putting their names into the transfer portal. When it was all said and done, nine players left the program, including Addy Brown.

One of the key contributors to the Cyclones’ success the last few years, she was the last of the nine players to commit to a new school, and she will be taking her talents out west. As she shared on her X page, she has committed to the UCLA Bruins.

The 2026 national champions have to replace virtually their entire roster after having five players selected in the first round of the 2026 WNBA Draft and six in total. Brown is going to step into a prominent role to help the team try to win back-to-back titles.

Addy Brown commits to UCLA

Feb 25, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Addy Brown (24) celebrates after a basket during their game with the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Despite battling injury during the 2025-26 season, Brown stuffed the stat sheet. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 11.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocks in 28.6 minutes per game.

It is fair to say that the ailments she dealt with contributed to her efficiency on the offensive end dropping, as she shot 43.1% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range, both of which were single-season lows in her collegiate career.

While the shooting was down, the rebounding, assist and block numbers were all the best in her career per 100 possessions, and she also cut back her turnover rate drastically. She is a legitimate two-way impact performer and will help UCLA replace its lost talent.

New beginnings 💙💛 TYJ pic.twitter.com/snCWKJpCDt — Addy Brown (@Addy_Brown24) April 23, 2026

Despite playing in only 21 games, Brown had incredible advanced statistics. Her Offensive Box Plus/Minus of 7.6 was the second highest of her career, just behind the 7.7 she had as a sophomore.

On the other end of the court, she produced a career-high 4.2 Defensive Box Plus/Minus, resulting in 11.8 Box Plus/Minus, which was also a single-season best. Had she played enough to qualify for Big 12 leaderboards, she would have been near the top in both categories.

There is no doubt about the talent that she possesses, as Brown was on the 2025-26 Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List and 2025-26 Wooden Award Preseason Watch List as one of the best players in women’s basketball.