Oklahoma State Landing Audi Crooks Is Brutal for Iowa State Basketball

The Iowa State Cyclones women’s basketball team was hit hard by players departing the program when their 2025-26 season came to an end in the Round of 64 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Syracuse Orange.

Nine players entered the transfer portal, including their star center, Audi Crooks. She was arguably the best player to hit the portal this session as one of the most dominant players in women’s college basketball.

Several different programs pursued her. Crooks was linked to the Oklahoma Sooners, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Iowa Hawkeyes at varying levels. A visit was taken to the Maryland Terrapins as well.

However, a worst-case scenario played out for the Cyclones. As Talia Goodman reported, via On3’s page on X, the All-American center has committed to the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, a late entrant into the mix.

Audi Crooks commits to Oklahoma State

Iowa State Cyclones' center Audi Crooks (55) looks for a shot around nCincinnati Bearcats center Mary Carden (42) during the first quarter in the Big-12 women’s basketball on Jan. 21, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oklahoma State was someone that Goodman reported days earlier was worth keeping an eye on. They did something right selling Crooks on coming to Stillwater, which is a brutal outcome for Iowa State; the only thing worse may have been seeing her end her career in the black and gold of Iowa.

The Cowgirls had a really good 2025-26 season, going 24-10 overall and 12-6 in the Big 12. And there is the biggest reason that Crooks' commitment to Oklahoma State is so bad for the Cyclones.

After having her on their side for three years, dominating the opposition, head coach Bill Fennelly and his staff have to figure out a game plan for stopping her. If anyone knows her strengths and weaknesses, it's Iowa State, but slowing her down is easier said than done.

Crooks has been dominating the competition throughout her collegiate career, but especially in the last two seasons. She has led the Big 12 in field goal percentage, 2-point field goal percentage and points each of the last two campaigns.

BREAKING: Iowa State star transfer center Audi Crooks has committed to Oklahoma State, @TaliaGoodmanWBB reports🤠



Crooks averaged 25.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per game this season.https://t.co/qBxHLIRT7O pic.twitter.com/dZXAtLx6sD — On3 (@On3) April 20, 2026

The teams were viewed in a similar light, both being selected as No. 8 seeds in the NCAA tournament. They were also relatively close in the conference standings.

The Cyclones finished in seventh place at 10-8, while the Cowgirls went 12-6. Iowa State lost both games to them this past season, and now they have added the Cyclones’ best player to their roster.

Crooks is the first of the nine departures to commit to a program that will be facing off against Iowa State as a Big 12 rival. It is a brutal turn of events and certainly far from an ideal outcome for the program.

Losing her was bad enough; having to now face her is salt in the wound.