Iowa State Basketball Transfer Ready for Defensive Challenge

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team had a lot of experience and production that had to be replaced this offseason.

Five seniors departed: Tamin Lipsey, Joshua Jefferson, Nate Heise, Eric Mulder and Dominick Nelson. Guards Cade Kelderman and Mason Williams and forward Milan Momcilovic also entered the transfer portal, meaning there would be a lot of turnover.

Head coach T.J. Otzelberger and his staff wasted no time hitting the transfer portal to find replacements. One of the players they came away with was Northern Iowa Panthers wing Leon Bond III.

This will be a return to Power Conference basketball for Bond after he began his career with the Virginia Cavaliers as a teammate of current Cyclones center Blake Buchanan. Bond knows there will be challenges in the change in defensive scheme, but he is up for it.

Leon Bond ready to step up for Iowa State defensively

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Joson Sanon (3) controls the ball against Northern Iowa Panthers forward Leon Bond III (35) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

"I wouldn't say I'm worried. I would say I'm really excited for the challenge," Bond said when asked about his learning curve, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network (subscription required). "I've played a little back my last two stops. Now, being able to sort of dictate, dictating the ball and collisions, it's huge. And, honestly, I'll be an even better defender in a scheme such as the one Iowa State runs."

Throughout his tenure as head coach, the Cyclones have been known for their performance defensively. That is going to continue with the players who have been added to the roster to replace what was lost.

Jaquan Johnson is the reigning Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year and will be taking over at point guard from Lipsey. Killyan Toure is already an elite on-ball defender coming back for a sophomore year.

Taj Manning brings physicality to a frontcourt that got demolished by the Tennessee Volunteers in the Sweet 16. Tre Singleton provides athleticism and length, replacing the versatility that Joshua Jefferson provided.

Bond looks like the perfect replacement for Heise as a do-it-all wing. He provides more size and athleticism than Heise, another former Northern Iowa product, which should help create an even more hectic environment on defense.

Leon Bond is perfect fit for Cyclones defensive scheme

Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Northern Iowa guardLeon Bond III (35) answers a question at a press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

"Every spot I've been to, we value defense. Now, playing for a team that plays a little faster on defense, gets up in the gaps and gets going, really just pressures the ball, I'm super excited," Bond said. "I can get my steals up and help the team. All the guys we're bringing in, we're going to be a very elite defensive team."

Bond is an exceptional defender who could take his production to another level in this scheme. His 2.6 Defensive Win Shares in the 2025-26 season were second in the MVC and 15th in the entire nation.

He had a 2.8% block rate, which was 15th in the MVC, and his 1.4% steal rate should increase with more freedom to play passing lanes and get into the open court for transition opportunities.

This certainly looks like a perfect fit for Bond, sliding right into a role he was made for.