Iowa State Basketball Will Be Featured in Big Monday Slate

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team has turned into one of the most consistently successful programs in the nation.

Since T.J. Otzelberger took over as head coach, the team has turned into a perennial contender in the Big 12 and is looking to break through nationally. They have qualified for the NCAA tournament in five straight years, with three Sweet 16 appearances, but have yet to advance beyond that point.

Given their success on the hardwood, it should come as no surprise that they are going to be featured throughout the 2026-27 men’s college basketball season in some big events and individual games.

ESPN has revealed the 2027 Big Monday schedule, and the Cyclones will partake once. In the final Big Monday matchup of the season, they are traveling to Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, to take on the Kansas Jayhawks.

Iowa State will take on Kansas in Big Monday matchup

Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) drives with the ball between Kansas Jayhawks forward Bryson Tiller (15) and Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) during the first half in the Big-12 conference basketball showdown on Feb. 14, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That game is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on March 1 and will be telecast on ESPN. That is one of two games Kansas will be featured in, as they are starting the Big Monday slate going on the road to face the Houston Cougars on Feb. 1 at 9 p.m. ET.

The following week, the TCU Horned Frogs will be traveling to take on the Arizona Wildcats in Tuscon. On Feb. 15, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are hosting Houston in Lubbock in what could very well be a clash of top 25 teams.

Feb. 22, Arizona will be featured for a second time, with the Wildcats traveling to Provo to face the BYU Cougars. That, too, could be a top 25 matchup, and all of the Big Monday games are scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. ET. All of them will be featured on ESPN except for the Feb. 8 matchup, which will air on ESPN2.

Big 12 Big Monday games are set pic.twitter.com/HTz7GZIUAV — Nick Ziegler (@NickZiegler20) September 14, 2026

Arguably the best men’s basketball conference in the country, the Big 12 is going to have its top teams on display every Monday for the stretch run of the 2206-27 conference schedule. The seven teams participating in these nationally televised contests are the same that finished in the top seven of the Big 12 standings this past season.

Arizona was first, followed by the Cougars in second and a three-way tie with Iowa State, Kansas and Texas Tech. TCU was and BYU was in a tie for seventh, but finished atop that foursome that included the UCF Knights, West Virginia Mountaineers and Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Cyclones will also be featured in another non-conference game at the Sanford Pentagon, the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, and their annual Cy-Hawk rivalry game with the Iowa Hawkeyes.