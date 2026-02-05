Iowa State Coach Shares Injury and Rehab Update on Mason Williams

There was a lot of excitement around the Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team when it was announced that they had landed guard Mason Williams in the transfer portal.

He spent the first two seasons of his career with the Eastern Washington Eagles and was productive during his sophomore season despite a nagging hip injury. Despite constantly battling pain, he averaged 13.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.1 minutes per game, making 27 appearances.

A sizable role was expected for him in the Cyclones backcourt, but he ended up undergoing unplanned surgery. He has been working his way back, and head coach T.J. Otzelberger recently provided a positive update on his status.

As shared by Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network, the Iowa State head coach revealed that Williams has actually been at practice for a while now. He returned to the court with his teammates five weeks ago.

Mason Williams on track with rehab process

Nov 29, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA Southern California Trojans guard Boogie Ellis (5) and Eastern Washington Eagles guard Mason Williams (2) battle for the ball in the first half at Galen Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There have been zero setbacks, with the Eastern Washington transfer taking the court every day. This is a great opportunity for him to see what it takes to succeed in the Big 12, coming over from the Big Sky, in practice.

The level of physicality and competitiveness is very high. This will make the transition all the easier for him when he can get back on the court and play in games.

Alas, that isn’t going to happen this season. Despite the positive steps being taken in his rehab, Otzelberger revealed that Williams will not be playing in any games this season. The plan has been and will remain to redshirt him, bringing him back for the 2026-27 campaign with two years of eligibility remaining.

There could be a sizable role awaiting him next season in the Cyclones backcourt. Tamin Lipsey is playing out his senior season. Nate Heise is a sixth-year senior who will also exhaust eligibility.

Otzelberger: Mason Williams returned to practice five weeks ago and has been out there every day. He's seeing the physicality and competitiveness in practice that the Big 12 demands.



He said Williams will not play in a game this season, and the plan was to redshirt Williams. — Alec Busse (@alec_busse) February 5, 2026

Killyan Toure is drawing some attention from NBA teams already as a breakout freshman contributor. There is a chance the three top guards in this year’s rotation do not come back for the 2026-27 season.

That would put immense pressure on Williams to step into a major role, likely alongside current freshman Jamarion Batemon.

After sitting out a season, it is anyone’s guess how he will respond to getting back into the mix next year. However, he was a highly sought-after player on the transfer portal, receiving four stars and a 91 rating from 247Sports.

Williams is a talented player, lauded for his 3-point shooting and playmaking ability. Listed at 6-foot-5, he has the size and length to be incredibly disruptive in Otzelberger’s defensive scheme.

More Iowa State Basketball News: