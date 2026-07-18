Iowa State Commit Proves Milan Momcilovic Comparisons in Peach Jam Breakout

It was a big, big day for the Iowa State Cyclones, and specifically one of their top basketball recruits.

Throughout the last few days, some of the best high school talent across the country gathered in North Augusta, SC, to compete in the Nike EYBL Peach Jam. It’s about a week long and consists of a minimum of five games and up to eight, depending on how far the teams advance.

One of the favorites going into the tournament was Team Herro, which is led by Jack Kohnen, an Iowa State commit. Now playing on the biggest stage, it was his moment to shine.

Kohnen struggled in his first two Peach Jam games, putting up just four and three points. However, two wins did come with it. And the third game is when he finally stepped up. Kohnen finished with 16 points on three made 3-pointers.

Jack Kohnen goes off in Peach Jam contest

Slinger's Jack Kohnen (3) dunks during the WIAA D2 sectional semifinal game against Port Washington at Cedarburg High School in Cedarburg, Wisconsin, March 12, 2026. Slinger won the game, 62-33. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On July 17th, Team Herro took on the PSA Cardinals, looking for a win. They needed at least one win of two to go through to the next round, but two of two would confirm it. That meant that this was a massive game.

And Kohnen knew that it was his moment to shine. He showcased so much of his game, from scoring the basketball to grabbing rebounds and overall just taking over. He also proved that he can score at all three levels.

He finished the game with an outstanding 35-point explosion. That came from 12 made field goals on just 15 attempts, as well as five made 3-pointers on eight attempts. He also added five rebounds in his great performance.

Jack Kohnen is the most underrated player in the class of 2027! The Iowa State commit just had an unreal performance at Peach Jam.



35 Points

5 Rebounds

12/15 from the field

5/8 from deep pic.twitter.com/C9omIH4SHY — Lucca Mazzie (@luccamazzie11) July 17, 2026

This is a big deal for the Cyclones. Many people of the Iowa State community looked at Kohnen as a potential future Milan Momcilovic replacement. While his shooting was great, he hadn’t really proven it on the big stages during EYBL. Now, there is no doubt that he is quite the shooter from long range.

The Cyclones enter the 2026-27 season with hopes of reaching their first Final Four since 1944. And they certainly have a roster capable of doing so, especially if things click during conference play.

Then, after the season, whether things go well or not, Iowa State can be reminded that they have a player coming in with size and a shooting ability that any team would love to have, and can play a similar role to Momcilovic, a former player who worked well in Ames, IA.