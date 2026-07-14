When, Who Iowa State Basketball Commits Will Play in Peach Jam

It’s a big week for the Iowa State Cyclones basketball team. Now, you may be wondering how.

After all, we are in the middle of the offseason and are still months away from basketball season. But the big reason is that the future of Iowa State will be showcased at the biggest high school event in the country.

The Cyclones have been a phenomenal program under T.J. Otzelberger, reaching three Sweet Sixteens in five years. And their 2027 recruiting class is their best yet, ranking by far the number one in the entire nation per 247Sports.

The three players in the class are Josiah Harrington, Donovan Davis, and Jack Kohnen. All three are widely rated as high four-star recruits.

Iowa State has three commits playing at Peach Jam

Slinger's Jack Kohnen (3) dunks during the WIAA D2 sectional semifinal game against Port Washington at Cedarburg High School in Cedarburg, Wisconsin, March 12, 2026. Slinger won the game, 62-33. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The trio is playing AAU ball at the highest level in the Nike EYBL. Kohnen and Davis play for Team Herro, while Harrington competes for Brad Beal Elite. And starting on July 14, they will take part in the biggest tournament in the country, the Peach Jam.

Team Herro finished the season 13-2, tied for the best record in the league. In Peach Jam, they look to compete as a favorite to win it all.

They begin on 7/14 when they take on Jet Academy at 12 p.m. ET, followed by Vegas Elite on 7/15 at 6 p.m ET. Game three comes on 7/16 against the Nightrydas at 12 p.m. ET.

Then, they play two games on 7/17, against the PSA Cardinals at 9 a.m. ET and Kingdom Hoops at 3 p.m. ET. If they finish in the top two of the six teams in their group, they will qualify for the quarterfinals.

Kohnen and Davis are two of the best players on the team. Kohnen averages 10.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game, showcasing that he’s one of the stars of the team. Davis puts up 9.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists a night, also being a featured player on both sides of the ball. As a duo, they have proven tons.

Josiah Harrington leading Brad Beal Elite

Jul 13, 2013; North Augusta, SC, USA; A general view of the Riverview Park Activities Center during the Nike Peach Jam. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brad Beal Elite was a middle-of-the-pack team, but was able to qualify for the Peach Jam regardless. They begin their campaign on 7/14 vs the Indy Heat at 1:30 p.m. ET. Then they take on Mokan Elite on 7/15 at 1:30 p.m. ET. Third is on 7/16 against AB Elite at 1:30 p.m ET.

On the final day, they take on both PG Elite and Meanstreets, coming at 10:30 a.m. ET and 4:30 a.m. ET. The same rules apply where they have to finish in the top two in their group to qualify for the semifinals.

Harrington averages 10.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, one of the best offensive stars on the team. He hopes to be a key piece of a Brad Beal Elite underdog story throughout the week.

Stay tuned to the Peach Jam to see Iowa State’s future stars in action throughout the next few days.