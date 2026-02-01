Iowa State Cyclones Bold Predictions on Road Against Kansas State Wildcats

The Iowa State Cyclones have gotten their season back on track after a two-game losing streak that looks more and more like a blip on the radar.

Iowa State destroyed the Colorado Buffaloes in their previous outing, 97-67. They are now heading back on the road to Manhattan, Kansas, to take on the Kansas State Wildcats, who are reeling.

The Wildcats have lost six out of their last seven games. The Cyclones cannot take them lightly despite their recent struggles. This is a game they will be motivated to show up and play well in front of their home crowd.

What should fans expect from Iowa State in this matchup? Here are four bold predictions for the game.

PJ Haggerty Slowed Down

Jan 14, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard PJ Haggerty (4) reacts during the second half against the UCF Knights at Bramlage Coliseum. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

On his fourth school in as many seasons, PJ Haggerty landed with the Wildcats after playing a single season with the TCU Horned Frogs, Tulsa Golden Hurricane and Memphis Tigers. And he has continued doing what he has done throughout his career: score in bunches.

Haggerty is averaging 23 points per game on a healthy .478/.367/.727 shooting split. He is the offensive hub for Kansas State, also leading the team with 4.4 assists per game.

It will take a complete team effort, but the Cyclones’ No. 1 priority on defense is to slow him down, and that is exactly what they will do. T.J. Otzelberger will come up with a game plan to limit his production, keeping him under his scoring average with his fewest points in a Big 12 game this season.

Blake Buchanan Gets Going

Iowa State Cyclones forward Blake Buchanan (23) rebounds the ball against UCF during the first half in the Big-12 conference men’s basketball on Jan. 20, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since Big 12 play started, the Iowa State starting center has seen his numbers drop from the non-conference schedule. On the season, Blake Buchanan is averaging 8.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. During conference play, he is averaging 6.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game despite playing nearly identical minutes per game.

The Wildcats present a great opportunity for Buchanan to get back on track. They struggle to limit offensive rebounds, giving up 11.8 per game, which ranks 309th in the country. Their offensive rebound percentage allowed of 32.5% is 265th.

Buchanan will take full advantage of that and get things back on track. He will record his first double-double since Dec. 29 against the Houston Christian Huskies, securing at least five offensive rebounds on his own.

Cyclones Struggle From 3-Point Range

Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) takes a three-point shot Colorado Buffaloes guard Barrington Hargress (24) during the first half in the Big-12 men’s basketball on Jan. 29, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During Big 12 play, there isn’t much that the Wildcats have done well. There is a lot of red on their KenPom page, indicating that they have struggled and are near the bottom of most statistics in the conference.

However, there is one thing they do incredibly well: defend the 3-point line. They have the best 3-point defense, allowing opponents to shoot only 29.9%. Iowa State is an incredible 3-point shooting team, ranking fourth in the nation while making 40.6% of its attempts.

A lot of that damage has been done by Milan Momcilovic, the most prolific 3-point shooter in the country. He will make four 3-pointers in the game, but the rest of the team is going to struggle. The Cyclones won’t make double-digit 3-pointers in this game in a rare off-shooting day.

Iowa State Wins Going Away

Mar 8, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Dug McDaniel (0) tries to steal the ball from Iowa State Cyclones guard Cade Kelderman (13) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

The Cyclones are going to struggle shooting from long range, but they will find other ways to succeed offensively. The Wildcats are susceptible to being beaten on the interior, which is where Iowa State will take advantage.

Joshua Jefferson and Buchanan are going to have big games on the interior. Domiykas Pleta will also make an impact off the bench, helping Iowa State earn what will be a hard-fought road victory.

Kansas State will give them a game, but eventually the Cyclones will wear them down for a 12-point victory.

