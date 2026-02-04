Iowa State Cyclones Guard Commit Remains in Updated Rivals150 Rankings

The Iowa State Cyclones Class of 2026 for men’s basketball recruiting looked very solid once all of the players officially committed to the school.

Alas, rankings didn’t reflect just how talented the quartet of forward Jackson Kiss, guards Christian Wiggins and Yusef Gray Jr. and big man Dorian Rinaldo-Komlan. That, however, has changed.

The Rivals150 updated list was recently released, and the future Cyclones are starting to receive the kind of recognition they deserve. Rinaldo-Komlan went from zero stars to four stars and is now the highest-ranked player in the class for T.J. Otzelberger.

Also landing in the Rivals150 and stabilizing his ranking is Wiggins. The Wyzata High School product comes in at No. 111 in the updated rankings as a three-star recruit with a grade of 89.

Christian Wiggins sticks in Rivals150 Rankings

Wayzata's Christian Wiggins (2) shoots from the line against West Allis Central in the Rick Majerus WBY Shootout on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, at Concordia University in Mequon, Wisconsin. West Allis Central won the game, 67-64. | Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He has moved up a few spots as the No. 27-ranked shooting guard in the Class of 2026 and the No. 1-ranked player in the state of Minnesota. The industry rankings have him at No. 123 overall as a four-star player with a 91.02 grade.

There was a lot of interest in Wiggins before he committed to Iowa State. Offers were received from Power Conference schools in the Michigan Wolverines, Creighton Bluejays, Iowa Hawkeyes and Clemson Tigers, per Rivals.

247Sports also has the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Wisconsin Badgers and Northern Iowa Panthers as teams that made offers to Wiggins. However, they do not list Michigan, Iowa or Clemson on theirs.

After announcing his commitment to the Cylcones, Wiggins’s production on the court took off. He played very well during the summer season, including leading his D1 Minnesota team to the finals of the Palmetto Road tournament, which is part of the Adidas 3SSB circuit.

Recent highlights of Iowa State commit Christian Wiggins going off for Wayzata in a win over Hopkins! @_CWiggins1



Full highlights: https://t.co/CZqxVzpDVT pic.twitter.com/qEdlTbE27T — Fresh Coast Hoops (@FreshCoastHoops) January 28, 2026

His team may have lost the game 62-61, but he made a lasting impression, scoring 19 points on seven of 13 from the field, including knocking down four of six attempts from 3-point range.

As Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required) noted, that level of production has been carried right into his senior season of high school ball.

Along with Rinaldo-Komlan and Wiggins, the other Iowa State commit to land inside the Rivals150 is Kiss. Gray just missed the cut, ranked No. 167 in the Rivals Industry rankings. But that could change if he continues playing at a high level.

Wiggins is the only member of the Class of 2026 who has been featured in every edition of the Rivals150 since announcing his commitment to the school.

