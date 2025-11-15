Iowa State Cyclones Recruit Dorian Rinaldo-Komlan Receives Intriguing Superlative
The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team looks to be in great hands for the future. Their Class of 2025 is already making a positive impact on the court, headlined by guard Killyan Toure.
He has been in the starting lineup alongside Tamin Lipsey in the team’s backcourt for the first three games of the campaign, all wins. Highly-touted guard Jamarion Batemon is in the rotation, and center Dominykas Pleta is looking to cement a role in the frontcourt as well.
That trio, along with Xzavion Mitchell, provides a lot of optimism for the future. The same feeling is developing with their incoming Class of 2026 crop of players.
The most intriguing player, courtesy of the superlatives handed out by Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network (subscription required), is the most recent commit, Dorian Rinaldo-Komlan.
Dorian Rinaldo-Komlan has major upside for Iowa State
Currently unranked, he is now going to appear on many people’s radars as he plays high school basketball on a bigger stage with Spire Academy. He is the fourth member of the class, following the commitments of guards Yusef Gray Jr. and Christian Wiggins and forward Jackson Kiss.
All three of them are somewhat known commodities. Wiggins and Kiss are both four-star players, while Gray is a three-star.
What makes Rinaldo-Komlan so intriguing is the immense potential that he possesses. Measured at 6-foot-10 and 215 pounds, he has all of the tools to become one of the most feared defensive presences in men’s college basketball.
That is where he is going to make his presence felt early in his career. An anchor for the unit, he provides good energy and athleticism as a rim protector. He should fit perfectly into the scheme that T.J. Otzelberger uses defensively as someone who can move well defensively, whether it is on the perimeter or on the interior.
Dorian Rinaldo-Komlan has perfect skill set for Cyclones scheme
Trapping and blitzing ball screens are key to Iowa State’s scheme working. Rinaldo-Komlan can do both of those things, forcing turnovers and then wreaking havoc as a rim runner offensively for lobs.
There is work to do offensively, where he is a raw product. But plenty of players have built careers on being high-motor athletes, and that is what he will bring to the table at the very least.
Another reason why his commitment is so intriguing is what it means for the program’s future. Landing yet another international player speaks volumes to where the Cyclones men’s basketball team is heading.
Rinaldo-Komlan is from the same town as Toure and said the presence of the talented point guard played a role in his committing to Iowa State. Those two and Pleta could have that impact on other players down the road, helping the Cyclones build a healthy talent pipeline overseas.