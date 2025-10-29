Iowa State Cyclones Found the Perfect Keshon Gilbert Replacement in Transfer Portal
The biggest question coming into the 2025-26 men’s college basketball season for the Iowa State Cyclones is how they will replace the production of their two leading scorers from last season: Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert.
Both are dynamic players who could fill the basket in different ways. Jones was a microwave shooter, capable of knocking down shots from all over the court. He is now with the Denver Nuggets in the NBA.
Gilbert was a relentless attacker, always going downhill and putting pressure on the opposing defense. He would draw a lot of fouls, getting to the free throw line for easy points.
T.J. Otzelberger is putting his faith into Milan Momcilovic and Nate Heise as players who can help similarly spread the floor as Jones. Joshua Jefferson is going to become the team’s new No. 1 option offensively.
Replicating what Gilbert brought to the team, especially in the open court, was not as easy to do. But, Iowa State looks to have the perfect replacement for him: Dominick Nelson.
Dominick Nelson replicating Keshon Gilbert's impact for Iowa State
A transfer from the Utah Valley Wolverines, there are a lot of similarities in his game to those of the former Cyclones shooting guard. He will relentlessly attack the rim, drawing fouls at an incredibly high rate.
Nelson attempted 7.0 free throws per game last season and had a free throw rate of .679. That was in the top 25 nationally and contributed to his winning the WAC Player of the Year Award.
Against the Northwestern Wildcats in their second exhibition game, his impact was on full display. He scored 17 points, which was tied with Jefferson for the second most on the team; only Heise had more with 19.
Nelson knocked down a 3-pointer, which hasn’t been a strength for him. But if he can do that with more consistency, his rim pressure will become even more dangerous if opponents have to expand their defense against him to the 3-point line.
Dominick Nelson having two-way impact for Cyclones
Overall, he went 5-for-9 from the field and attempted six free throws, knocking them all down. But, he wasn’t active only on the offensive end; he also got after it defensively with four steals.
“Just bringing energy from the git-go,” said Nelson, via Rob Gray of Cyclone Fanatic.“Just coming in and trying to make an impact as soon as I get on the floor, and get downhill and make plays for others.”
One of his highlights from the game against Northwestern was on a fast break. He caught an alley-oop pass from Killyan Toure, who has been making quite a name for himself in the early going.
Those two look like they will be coming off the bench together to start the season. They are already building an impressive amount of chemistry and look to be two-way terrors in the making for Otzelberger in the backcourt.