Iowa State Cyclones Class of 2026 Forward Makes Debut in Rivals150 Rankings

Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball head coach T.J. Otzelberger and his staff have to be thrilled about the production they are getting from their freshman class thus far this season.

Finding the right high schoolers to fit their system is key to sustaining success. The Cyclones are never going to be huge players on the transfer portal with limited NIL money compared to some of their peers.

That puts some pressure on the staff to find the right freshman to restock the depth chart with. For the Class of 2026, they have to be thrilled about how things are looking based on the newest Rivals150 Rankings that have been released.

Iowa State has three players featured on the list. That includes the debut of Dorian Rinaldo-Komlan, who has burst onto the scene and is now the highest-ranked Cyclone recruit in the Class of 2026.

Dorian Rinaldo-Komlan shooting up rankings

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Spire Institute (OH) forward Dorian Rinaldo-Komlan (14) against Arizona Compass Prep during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rivals has ranked him No. 77 overall and as the ninth-best power forward. A product of SPIRE Academy, he is also the No. 4-ranked player in the state of Ohio.

With a grade of 91, Rinaldo-Komlan is now viewed as a four-star prospect, making a massive jump in the rankings. He was previously unranked, which goes to show just how well he has been performing to nearly land in the top half of the rankings.

Listed at 6-foot-10 and 215 pounds, he is a key contributor to SPIRE Academy, which is viewed as the best high school team in the country by some evaluators. In seven games of the Nike EYBL Scholastic League, he is averaging 11.1 points on 78% shooting from the field to go along with 4.4 rebounds, per Bill Seals of Cyclone Report.

Dorian Rinaldo-Komlan has managed to acquire 4 STARS in the span of 3 MONTHS.



Since joining SPIRE, Rinaldo-Komlan has entered the national spotlight.



Winning MVP of The John Wall, showing out at Hoophall West, and shining at the MADE Hoops Main Event.



The Iowa State Cyclones… pic.twitter.com/bNIzGNz9TI — SPIRE Basketball (@SPIREHoops) January 23, 2026

Rinaldo-Komlan is playing in the United States for the first time this season. Previously, he suited up for Limoges Espoirs in his native France, where he averaged 11.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while convering 55% of his shot attempts.

While competing in the 2025 Peach Jam for Hustle Paris, the talented big man averaged 16.4 points on nearly 70% shooting to go along with 8.0 rebounds.

Killyan Toure will make Ames transition easier for Rinaldo-Komlan

Iowa State Cyclones forward Killyan Toure (27) gets congratulation from men's basketball head coach T.J. Otzelberger during the second half against UCF in the Big-12 conference game on Jan. 20, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When he gets to Ames, Rinaldo-Komlan will be the second French player in program history. The first was Killyan Toure, who actually played a part in convincing Rinaldo-Komlan to commit to Iowa State.

The Cyclones beat out the Dayton Flyers and Duquesne Dukes to land him.

Otzelberger and his staff can only hope Rinaldo-Komlan can be as impactful for Iowa State as Toure has been since joining the program.

Toure has made a strong impression as a freshman guard and is already viewed as one of the best defensive players in the country, just scratching the surface of his potential as a starter for Iowa State.

More Iowa State Cyclones Recruiting News: