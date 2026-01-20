Iowa State Cyclones Keys to Snapping Losing Streak, Beating UCF Knights

The Iowa State Cyclones have hit a bump in the road. After winning a record 16 games in a row to begin the season, they have lost two games in a row, with a few concerning red flags popping up in those defeats.

Winning on the road is never an easy thing in college basketball, especially against conference opponents. And when the conference is as talented as the Big 12, there will be some major obstacles in the way.

Alas, this is a very talented Iowa State squad that proved during the non-conference schedule that they can handle any team and beat some of the best in the country. There are some adjustments that need to be made to regain that level of production.

T.J. Otzelberger will look to get his squad back on track when they host the UCF Knights at Hilton Coliseum. With a 14-3 overall record and 3-2 in the Big 12, they cannot be overlooked.

What will it take for the Cyclones to get back into the win column? Here are three keys to victory for them against the Knights.

Come Out More Aggressively

Jan 17, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger answers questions from the media after his team’s game against Cincinnati Bearcats at Fifth Third Arena. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Even before Iowa State’s two-game losing streak, a troubling trend was starting. The Cyclones were getting off to painfully slow starts against power conference opponents, with the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats being the eighth consecutive power conference opponent to be ahead at the 10-minute mark of the first half.

The first six times, Iowa State was able to eventually get control and win the game. That has not been the case the last two times out, and it is a streak that needs to be snapped.

Otzelberger needs to figure out what is keeping his team from starting faster. They come out of halftime like gangbusters, dominating their opponents through the under-16 timeout. Replicating that, but from the opening tip, is the coaching staff’s No. 1 priority.

Take Advantage of 3-Point Defense

Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) takes a three-point shot over Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Parsa Fallah (22) and Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Isaiah Coleman (21) during the first half in the Big-12 men’s basketball on Jan. 10, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UCF is a solid all-around squad. They are ranked No. 41 in KenPom’s offensive rating with a 121.5 and No. 69 in defensive rating with a 104.1. Both solid numbers for sure, but when taking a deeper dive into their numbers, there are parts of their defense that the Cyclones can take advantage of.

Namely, 3-point shooting. The Knights do a great job of defending the 3-point line, allowing opponents to shoot only 32.1% from long-range. However, their scheme on that end of the court is to dare teams to shoot because they are susceptible to being beaten on 2-pointers, where they allow opponents to make 51.9% of their attempts, which is 237th in the country.

UCF is going to let Iowa State attempt 3-pointers, which is like playing with fire. The Cyclones have been a great 3-point shooting team, knocking down 40.4% of their attempts. They are buoyed by Milan Momcilovic, who leads the nation, making 54.2% of his long-range attempts this season.

Getting him going early and often is one way Iowa State can avoid another slow start and take advantage of the defensive game plan of the Knights.

Turn Up Pressure Defensively

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Baba Miller (18) drives to the basket in the second half of the NCAA Big 12 basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Iowa State Cyclones at Fifth Third Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. The Bearcats upset the No. 2 Cyclones, winning 79-70. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UCF is a very solid offensive team. They are efficient, making 48.4% of their overall attempts. The Knights look to overwhelm opponents on the interior, attempting 41.9 2-pointers per game, which is 20th in the country.

Their 3-point shooting attempts are low, ranking 285th in 3-point field goals attempted per field goal attempts overall. But, they make it count, knocking down 37.4% of their attempts, which is good for 32nd in the nation.

However, the kind of pressure defense that the Cyclones have become known for and should be getting back to could disrupt UCF. Their non-steal turnover percentage of 8.1% is well below the league average of 7.5%.

Any turnover that isn’t counted as a steal, such as throwing a ball out of bounds, traveling and moving screens go toward that percentage. Those are all errors that can be heightened by a pressure defense speeding up a team that plays at a modest pace.

