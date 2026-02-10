Iowa State Cyclones Keys to Victory Against TCU Horned Frogs

The Iowa State Cyclones are heading back on the road, this time to Fort Worth, Texas, to take on the TCU Horned Frogs.

Riding a five-game winning streak, the Cyclones are going to be tested by Jamie Dixon’s group. Right on the bubble in the mix for an NCAA Tournament spot, a victory over Iowa State would be huge for their resume.

T.J. Otzelberger knows that every Big 12 game presents a different challenge. The Horned Frogs may have a record below the .500 mark in conference, but he will have his team ready to go, ensuring they do not overlook the opponent.

What can Iowa State do to pick up its sixth straight win? Here are some keys to the game.

Limit Fouling

Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) and forward Joshua Jefferson (5) put high pressure on Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) during the second half in the Big-12 men’s basketball on Feb. 7, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are some similarities between TCU and the Cyclones in how they play. Both play with physicality and aggressiveness, which could set the tone one way or the other based on how the whistle is being blown.

Otzelberger has noted that he doesn’t adjust game plans based on how referees are perceived to be calling games. But, on the road, his players need to be careful about picking up cheap fouls, especially against a team that draws when as well as the Horned Frogs.

TCU is second during conference play in the Big 12 in free throws made and attempted. Alas, their percentage isn’t very good, ranking 13th. Iowa State has done a great job limiting opponent free-throw attempts in conference and needs to continue doing that.

3-Point Shooting

Feb 7, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) shoots over Baylor Bears forward James Nnaji (46) during the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Long-range shooting isn’t a big part of the Horned Frogs' offensive attack. The Cyclones don’t attempt very many in their own right, but they are much more efficient, knocking them down at a high rate.

TCU struggles defending 3-pointers, which is why they try their hardest to run opponents off the line. Iowa State needs to be prepared for that and work diligently to hunt long-range shots because they will be presented with opportunities to knock them down.

The Horned Frogs are 8th in makes allowed and sixth in attempts, but are 13th in percentage allowed at 36.2. Iowa State will have opportunities to convert from long range and needs to take advantage.

The Cyclones give up a lot of 3-point attempts, but are stingy defending them. That is a recipe for success against TCU, which doesn’t shoot often or well from 3-point land.

Focus on Present

Jan 17, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger answers questions from the media after his team’s game against Cincinnati Bearcats at Fifth Third Arena. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

It is human nature to look ahead, which Iowa State is going to have to do everything in its power to avoid doing. After their game against the Horned Frogs, they will play three consecutive opponents currently ranked in the AP Poll Top 25.

That is something they need not worry about tonight. All the focus needs to be on a motivated TCU team that will be looking to secure a marquee victory to build up its resume.

The Cyclones need to put their late collapse against the Baylor Bears in their last meeting behind them. An 11-0 run to close the game by Baylor made what looked like a blowout into a nailbiter.

That lapse has to be avoided in a road game to avoid the crowd getting into the action and spurring on their team.

More Iowa State Cyclones Basketball News: