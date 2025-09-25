Iowa State Cyclones Lands Shockingly Low in 247 Network's Men's Basketball Rankings
The Iowa State Cyclones have quietly become a premier program under head coach T.J. Otzelberger since he began his tenure with the school four years ago.
He took over for Steve Prohm, who went 2-22 during the 2020-21 campaign, his last at the helm. Immediately, Otzelberger came to Ames from the Nevada Wolfpack and turned things around.
In his first year, the team saw a 20-win increase, ending the 2021-22 campaign 22-13. That was good enough for Iowa State to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019. Since Otzelberger took things over, the team has been a mainstay in March.
The Cyclones have made the dance four years running and look poised to do it for a fifth time. This is a deep, talented roster that should get after it on the defensive end once again. For them to remain one of the best teams in the country, players are going to have to step up and replace the offensive firepower lost with Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert exhausting their eligibility.
Iowa State placed at No. 20 in 247 Network's Top 25
That, along with another injury to star point guard Tamin Lipsey, has tempered expectations entering the campaign by some analysts. One outlet that is undervaluing Iowa State is the 247 Network. Isaac Trotter revealed his 2025-26 top 25 projections, and the Cyclones are barely holding onto a top 25 spot.
Trotter has placed Iowa State at No. 20. That would be a massive drop from where they began last year, when they were the No. 5-ranked team in the AP Poll. They reached as high as No. 2 and finished the year at No. 17 following a second-round exit at the hands of the Ole Miss Rebels.
How Lipsey recovers from his knee injury will have a massive impact on the team’s outlook. If he is ready to go at the start of the season, it would help the team immensely. But, with a 4-to-6 week timetable for recovery, things will certainly be cutting it close.
Should he not be ready to handle his normal workload, other players are going to have to step up and fill the void. In the backcourt, Otzelberger will be relying on freshmen Jamarion Batemon and Killyan Toure.
Iowa State has deep, talented roster to overcome Tamin Lipsey injury
From a leadership perspective, it will be Milan Momcilovic and Joshua Jefferson taking over that role. The forward duo has the skill to carry the team, but for the Cyclones to reach their full potential, they need their senior point guard available and playing to the best of his abilities.
Without Lipsey, Iowa State will face some obstacles staying in the top 25. Once he is good to go, the pieces are in place for this to be a top-10 squad. There are some major matchups on their out-of-conference schedule, but the No. 1 goal is to have Lipsey fully operational by the time the Big 12 schedule rolls around.
Even if he can get in the lineup for opening night, it will almost assuredly take a few weeks for him to get his wind back and legs under him. An important piece of the puzzle, his health is paramount to the team’s success.